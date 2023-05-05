Here’s how Europe is helping Putin deliver record amounts of gas to China

Special icebreaker tankers are needed to transport LNG from Siberia, but they are rare and expensive. picture alliance

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin is now increasingly dependent on LNG exports. China has become the largest customer in the past year. Since the ice cover prevents direct supplies from Siberia to Asia, the gas has to be delivered via a longer southern route. Europe plays an important role in this, as it both imports LNG itself and acts as a stopover for transshipments. The shift from Arctic LNG vessels to traditional LNG tankers at European terminals is being done to cut costs, Leslie Palti-Guzman, CEO of market research firm Gas Vista, told Business Insider.

Siberia means temperatures of up to minus 70 degrees, huge ice deserts and untouched forests. But beneath the surface of the earth are gigantic gas fields that have made Russia one of the largest gas suppliers in the world. Up until now, most of the gas has been exported by pipeline. At the other end of the tubes: countries from Europe.

But everything changed with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. No gas has flowed through Nord Stream towards Germany since the summer of 2022, and deliveries to other countries have also fallen dramatically. But Russia’s President Putin is extremely dependent on the income from the gas business. Also to finance the war of aggression in Ukraine.

With pipeline exports collapsing, Russia must now switch to LNG supplies. Large buyers of Russian LNG include China and Japan. This opens up a new problem: How is the valuable LNG from Siberia supposed to get to the new gas customers? Russia is in a gas squeeze – and that is also related to adverse weather conditions in Siberia. But help for Russia comes from Europe of all places.

Russia has only three LNG terminals

There are a total of three LNG terminals in Russia where tankers can be loaded. The most important port is in North-West Siberia, on the Yamal Island. However, the loaded LNG ships cannot deliver the gas directly to Asia. The Arctic ice sheet makes that impossible.

Instead, the gas has to be shipped via Scandinavia and then travel the much longer southern route. And this is exactly where Europe comes in, which on the one hand buys LNG itself and on the other acts as a kind of stopover. “Europe imports Yamal LNG, but more than half of that volume does not stay in Europe. By 2022, Europe will have re-exported 55 percent of Yamal’s LNG outside of Europe,” Leslie Palti-Guzman, CEO of market research firm Gas Vista, told Business Insider. Palti-Guzman recently wrote a study on the restructuring of gas supply chains for the Institut français des relations Internationales.

“Yamal LNG shipments are received and then transhipped at LNG terminals in France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands,” Palti-Guzman said. This year, however, ports in the Netherlands appear to have stopped accepting Yamal LNG cargoes from Russia.

Icebreaker ships too expensive for longer trips

But why is the liquid gas regasified at all and then loaded back onto new LNG tankers? “Typically, the LNG cargoes from Siberia are first loaded onto Arctic LNG ships that can break ice. However, they are more expensive to operate because customers use handling facilities or European terminals to transfer the cargo to a conventional LNG tanker for onward travel.”

China in particular has recently increased LNG imports from Russia, data from Gas Vista show, and even overtook Japan, as the largest buyer of Russian LNG to date. While around five million tons of LNG were imported in 2021, imports in 2022 even rose to around eight million tons. Most of the gas actually finds its way to China via Europe, around three million tons. A little less is delivered directly or via another LNG terminal in eastern Russia.

By the way: European companies are also involved in importing gas from Siberia. In addition to Gazprom, Novatek and the Chinese company CNPC, the French energy giant Total Energy and the Spanish group Naturgy have also signed long-term contracts with Russia. Total secured the largest supply of Yamal gas of any company. According to Gas Vista data, the contracts run until 2038.