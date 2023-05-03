Here’s how it goes for Tijen Onaran on the set of The Lion’s Den

During the shooting of the new season of the TV show, the influencer is in a giving mood. But there is a crisis between her and the fellow judges – also because of a questionable gesture.

It was a surprise: at the beginning of February, Gründerszene reported that Tijen Onaran will be a juror on the TV show “Die Höhle der Löwen” from autumn. The personnel is said to have initially caused irritation among their show colleagues. The 38-year-old consultant and business influencer, who has almost 150,000 followers on Linkedin, has little experience with startups, it was initially said from the show environment. There was also the question of whether and where Onaran had the money for potential investments at all.

Tijen Onaran was unimpressed when asked by the start-up scene. As an entrepreneur and woman with a migration background, she is confronted with such prejudices every day. “I think it speaks for itself that I’ve invested €440,000 in startups founded by women over the past three years,” Onaran said at the time. In the meantime, a good half of the 20 days of shooting has been completed, as founding scene found out from the show environment. So how is Onaran doing as a TV judge? Can she convince skeptics on set?

Many deals, but mood “poisoned”

Gründerszene spoke to insiders and those involved in the show. As a result, Onaran leaves a mixed impression so far. Her performance as a “lioness” was consistently positive, several insiders reported unanimously. Onaran is articulate, appears bold, and can sell herself and her strengths as an investor. The 38-year-old is particularly popular with female founders. “She seems like a young version of Judith Williams,” says someone who has been on set since day one. Onaran also positively surprised her show colleagues when it came to startup know-how. “She has an idea and asks founders the right questions, even better than some other judges,” says an insider.

That would also be reflected in their deals. According to start-up scene information, Onaran has so far committed to four investments. She would have invested much more actively than some previous show debutants. Ex-lions like Nico Rosberg were loved by fans more often criticized, because they rarely got involved in deals. Onaran apparently does not want to expose himself to the accusation.

Remarkable: The 38-year-old usually handles deals alone. With one exception, where she teamed up with another investor, Onaran is said to have pledged several hundred thousand euros in capital on the show during the first half of filming. Their ticket sizes ranged between 50,000 and 250,000 euros. “A decent balance sheet,” as an insider attests to the doubts about Onaran’s financial strength. It remains to be seen whether the money will actually flow after the shooting.

Tijen Onaran irritates with lube gift

It also remains to be seen whether Tijen Onaran is the hoped-for long-term reinforcement that the broadcaster hoped for with their commitment. Since the investor has been involved on the set of “The Lion’s Den”, the mood among the jurors has been “poisoned”, as can be heard from the show environment.

At least once it is said to have cracked between Onaran and parts of her show colleagues during the filming. The fact that Onaran regularly admonishes her colleagues in front of the camera to please change correctly is the least of the problems. “It’s their general interaction with the other lions,” said an insider. Onaran maintains a rough tone, behaves as an “official women’s and sex officer” and sometimes puts his foot in it.

For example, before shooting began, Onaran gave each of her fellow judges a tube of lube as a welcome. “So that things stay nice and smooth between us,” Onaran is said to have written on a card that she enclosed with the present. A corresponding photo is available for the start-up scene. The action still shakes heads among other investors today. Tijen Onaran did not want to comment on this when asked by the start-up scene.

Dispute over the pronunciation of the first name

In any case, Onaran seems to be on a confrontational course with some of her colleagues. From the show environment it is said that the entrepreneur speaks little or not at all with Carsten Maschmeyer and Nils Glagau.

Onaran probably clashed with Glagau in particular: the investor is said to have mispronounced Tijen Onaran’s first name several times during filming. After a long discussion, Onaran left the studio angrily, as several insiders unanimously report. The 38-year-old apparently felt discriminated against. Only an employee from the set was able to calm the situation down.

“Discrimination in everyday life often begins with seemingly banal things”

When asked by Gründerszene, Tijen Onaran did not explicitly confirm the incident, but expressed her general opinion on the subject: “Everyday discrimination often begins with seemingly banal things,” says Onaran. “The fact that I am committed to treating people with respect and fighting discrimination will not surprise anyone who knows me.”

However, Onaran contradicts the representation that she speaks little or not at all to Carsten Maschmeyer. She gets along “very well” with the investor colleague and billionaire. “What connects us is that we both built something without a family background,” says Onaran. you appreciate him.

Fans can get an idea for themselves from the end of August, when the new season of “The Lion’s Den” is expected to be broadcast. Whether Tijen Onaran will remain part of the show will ultimately also be decided by the audience ratings – as is well known, a little explosive doesn’t hurt.