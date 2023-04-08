Listen to the audio version of the article

The market sheds its skin frequently and, contrary to what one might imagine, often takes the wrong direction. After all, it is not easy to predict what the future will be like in the next six months. Because essentially this is the job that “Mr market” does every day: without having a crystal ball, however, try to discount in advance the prevailing scenario for the next two or three quarters. Capital moves to the various investment classes according to what, given the data in hand, could be the most probable horizon.

This first part of 2023 is proof of the chameleonic nature of the markets. The first part of the year (January in particular) was characterized by the “soft landing trade”. In simpler words, the flows were directed towards those areas that tend to benefit most from a context in which rates are revised downwards, following a disinflation process. At the same time, on the economic growth side, investors have bet on a sort of “miracle” from the Federal Reserve: that is, a reduction in inflation without sending the economy into recession. Which has already happened, for example, in 1995 and 2018, but which in most cases is almost impossible. In this wake, capital has rewarded the riskiest investment classes (the equity sector of high-growth securities as evidenced by the +16% achieved by the Nasdaq in the first quarter) but also the bonds which instead in 2022 had paid the duty of one of the most violent monetary squeezes in history. Gold has also started moving because, by not distributing coupons, it finds fertile ground in a context in which inflation is decreasing and, with it, real rates are holding back together with a less strong dollar.

The mid-March change

Since mid-March, however, something has changed. Looking at intermarket relationships and liquidity shifts, defensive and counter-cyclical stocks (healthcare, consumer staples, utilities) have greater relative strength than technology stocks. At the same time gold accelerated to above $2,000 an ounce as bond rates continued to fall resulting in higher prices. «What we are witnessing at the moment is a “hard landing trade” movement – explains Nicola Maino, chief investment officer of Valori asset management -. He means that the market is increasingly abandoning the idea that this fight against inflation can end without going through an economic recession. Consequently, positioning towards more defensive sectors is growing, which tend to perform better and protect capital during an adverse phase of the cycle».

The US economy

This belief has been cemented by the latest macro data, which form the backdrop, together with central bank liquidity, for the tactical positioning of operators. In the USA, the ISM of the services sector for the month of March stood at 51.2 points, a marked decrease both on the previous month (55.1) and on estimates (54). Almost 70% of US GDP comes from services and if these approach those 50 points – which separate growth from expansion – they give a signal of weakness. And then came weak data on the jobs front. The openings of new job positions (the so-called jolts, or job openings and labor turnover survey) in February fell by 632 thousand units, falling below the 10 million threshold for the first time since May 2021. If in January every American citizen had a available two jobs now has 1.7. This is a significant contraction, also confirmed by the Adp (the monthly figure recorded by the company that “prints” pay slips) which indicated the addition of 145,000 jobs in the private sector in March, down from 261,000 in February and 200 thousand expected. Then yesterday the requests for unemployment benefits arrived, which stood at 228 thousand, more than the estimates (200 thousand).

On 7 April with the markets closed (for the Easter holiday) the unemployment figure will arrive, which is currently at 3.6%. It will certainly be a market mover. The transition from the “soft landing trade” to the “hard landing trade” is documented by the change in market mood. In the first case, they react well to bad macro news (because, being the focus on rates, they suggest a less aggressive Fed). In the second case, “bad news is bad news” because the focus shifts to growth and the possible decline in profits.