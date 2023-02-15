Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are wondering How to best invest 100,000 euros you are in the right place because you have finally found the answers you were looking for. I realize that the figure we are talking about is decidedly significant and that, as it should be, everything we will discover together must be explained seriously.

For this reason, I have prepared for you an effective guide with tips and tricks concrete solutions to better organize your route.

I have personally tested dozens of services and I have personally asked myself the problem of how to manage my money over the years and on this blog since 2014 I have been collecting my experience making it available to those who read me and my customers.

The amount you set aside is very important, I offer you my most sincere congratulations.

With one hundred thousand euros you can start making more complex reasoning and start a certain diversification of risk and of the sector in which to act also because the modern instruments that we have at our disposal allow us to have an excellent range of action.

Let’s start discovering right away how to make our capital pay off and how to protect it from the many pitfalls we face.

How to invest without risk: is it possible?

As soon as we have an important figure, of course, we first aim to preserve it. I understand you perfectly, I too used to think like this in the past and it is more than legitimate because the first fundamental rule that precedes your entry into any market must be theaim not to lose money.

In general, the answer to this question is affirmative in the sense that we can materially choose financial instruments that give us the guarantee of the total capital or that have a very low risk component.

The problem, if we are to find one, is that these instruments usually have little or no returns.

The first rule we must learn, in fact, is that risk and return are poles apart: if the risk is high, the potential return is high, if we lower the risk we have to settle for a lower return.

Is investing 100,000 euros in real estate still a good choice?

With prices continuing to be at an all-time low in Italy, it could really be the right time to invest in this sector.

100.000 euro can be more than enough to buy an apartment outside the city center or in a city with affordable prices, an apartment that you can either rent out by renting it rentand sell later to have a substantial capital gain in the event that the market, as it is reasonable to happen in a reasonably long period of time, were to grow again.

Buying a property now it means putting a depreciated asset in your portfolio, destined to return to good levels and which above all can yield excellent rents, because while nobody can buy, the rents have skyrocketed and are now able to offer us a more than satisfactory income .

Even if we don’t want to invest the whole amount in the real estate marketwe could use part of it to buy a property to renovate over time and keep part of the capital to move towards other investment tools such as those we will see together in the course of this guide.

How much do 100,000 euros make in the bank?

How much interest on 100,000 euros? Probably in bank they have offered you investments other than the deposit account we mentioned earlier, investments that inevitably have a higher degree of risk.

At this point it is natural that you are wondering how much your money will yield according to the solutions illustrated by your bank and the answer to this question is that DEPENDS from a whole series of factors, primarily from the markets where your savings are actually allocated.

Where to invest savings in 2023? What to buy?

What can you do with 100,000 euros? Today we are in a historic era in which self-service is taking off decisively. You are most likely tired of relying on others or you are curious and want to manage part of your money yourself.

In short, there are many cases and since I personally belong to the latter category of investors, in recent years I have created various resources that can help you.

Further useful advice for your investments

I already explained in other guides – especially in the free video report that you can download here – that money, even if we are talking about the same amount, is not exactly the same for everyone: based on one’s personal situation, the same sum can take on totally different connotations.

In principle, those who have important figures at their disposal have obtained them in one of the following ways:

Inheritance: a relative passed away and left you a nest egg or inherited real estate, which you decided to sell because you don’t have the patience to administer and manage them or because they are located very far away. The risk you can take in this situation is the lack of training : often, if you haven’t earned the money (forgive my frankness), you don’t have the real awareness of their value. In this case, therefore, you may not know where to put your hands and you could lose out. Before doing anything, invest only a small part of the amount available to you study : I am firmly convinced of the fact that blind delegation to the bank or insurer could cost you dearly;

a relative passed away and left you a nest egg or inherited real estate, which you decided to sell because you don’t have the patience to administer and manage them or because they are located very far away. The risk you can take in this situation is the : often, if you haven’t earned the money (forgive my frankness), you don’t have the real awareness of their value. In this case, therefore, you may not know where to put your hands and you could lose out. Before doing anything, invest only a small part of the amount available to you : I am firmly convinced of the fact that blind delegation to the bank or insurer could cost you dearly; Sudden win: winning a large sum by an unexpected stroke of luck could be even worse than the previous case. Inheritance, for better or worse, you could expect it sooner or later, but SuperEnalotto… And who was hoping for it? Money has rained from the sky and now, apart from a few small whims, you really don’t know how to manage it. Once again your only salvation, if you don’t want to go exactly back to the state before winning, you have to work hard and study;

winning a large sum by an unexpected stroke of luck could be even worse than the previous case. Inheritance, for better or worse, you could expect it sooner or later, but SuperEnalotto… And who was hoping for it? Money has rained from the sky and now, apart from a few small whims, you really don’t know how to manage it. Once again your only salvation, if you don’t want to go exactly back to the state before winning, you have to work hard and study; Savings of a lifetime: after years of work and sacrifices, even before retirement you finally find yourself with a tidy sum set aside. How to manage it? If you have been so farsighted you probably know that you also need to think about the succession and to the future of whoever will inherit everything (and here we go back to point 1 !): if you have never had finance skills, the time has come to study;

after years of work and sacrifices, even before retirement you finally find yourself with a tidy sum set aside. How to manage it? If you have been so farsighted you probably know that you also need to think about the and to the future of whoever will inherit everything (and here we go back to !): if you have never had finance skills, the time has come to study; Save + TFR: the time has finally come for retirement. You’ve saved a lot and now you also have a nice severance pay. The solution is the same as in the previous point… Be prudent and arm yourself with books and the desire to become independent in the management of your assets;

the time has finally come for retirement. You’ve saved a lot and now you also have a nice severance pay. The solution is the same as in the previous point… Be prudent and arm yourself with books and the desire to become independent in the management of your assets; Business or professional activity: you have a well-paying job or you have started a company that has given you great rewards. Even if you had scraped together a tidy sum in a short time, even if I congratulate you, I invite you to be cautious: don’t feel invincible, also because your mastery in climbing the peaks of your profession and earning a lot in a short time does not you are a finance expert… you need humility and… the desire to study!

As you can see, very different situations lead to a different mental attitude, however study and training are the basis of all these cases.

