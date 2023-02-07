Here’s where to buy cricket flour bread in Italy in Turin. It is the first bakery to bake it fresh, every day

In Italia the first bakery that started in making bread with cricket flour, it’s at Torino and is among the first in our country. The traditional bread recipe is added cricket powder, in order to obtain a super protein bread.

The cricket flour it comes from a Vietnamese company which, at the beginning of January, obtained the go-ahead for placing it on the market by the European Commission. AND distributed by an insect farm in Scalenghestill in the Turin area, which in turn awaits the same authorization to start production.

Precisely in the Turin laboratory the first bread made with cricket flour was baked, the baker Enrico Murdocco explains: “We are satisfied from the point of view of the bread crust and the range of flavours. Very reminiscent of hint of hazelnut. And from the traditional point of view it is rich Of protein, so it’s well balanced“.

Not only, Enrico Murdocco he posted on his profile Facebook and explained all the baking process, to pack the cricket flour bread. Before long, a number of negative comments appeared under the post.

Here’s how much cricket flour bread costs

Il bread with cricket flour it is a high protein food and also costly. Cricket powder currently costs around 35 euros per kilo for the bakery. Enrico Murdocco specifies: “We will do other tests and mix in flour, and we will start collaborations with nutritionists”. The public will be able to buy cricket flour bread in March, when the Piedmontese one will probably also have received the green light from the EU.

The Cricket dust is at the center of controversy these days, first of all Coldiretti doesn’t like it, with it sounding the alarm about possible new allergies for a food unknown to Europeans (for example it is already not recommended for those allergic to shellfish). In this bakery it will be treated separately from everything else ‘a single line with mixer and dedicated workbench, and all cooking will be done individually’.

