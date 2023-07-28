Home » Hermés beats analysts’ estimates and flies on the stock market
Hermés beats analysts' estimates and flies on the stock market

Hermés beats analysts’ estimates and flies on the stock market

Hermès tops the luxury industry in the first half of 2023. Revenue and profitability grow for handbag maker Birkin, which has distinguished itself from its competitors thanks to unabated demand for its high-end handbags, particularly in the United States United States and China.

First-half earnings and second-quarter revenue growth beat analyst estimates. In particular, revenues in the Americas in the second quarter grew by 21% at constant exchange rates, almost double what analysts expected.

On the Paris Stock Exchange, the stock immediately celebrated with a leap of 4.3%, only to then retreat slightly.

Semester data

Better performance in the luxury sector for Hermés which has not been affected by the slowdown in demand in the United States as other groups such as Lvmh and Kering have done. Moreover, a trend that the French group also confirms for the beginning of July with a demand that has not undergone changes in any region, executive chairman Axel Dumas told reporters in a call: «In difficult moments, there is which we call in finance “fly to quality”, so we benefited from it» said Dumas, adding with a joke: «I don’t want to bring bad luck!».

Group revenues for the three months to the end of June totaled 3.32 billion euros, up 27.5% at constant exchange rates, above the analyst consensus. The consolidated revenues of the group in the first half of 2023 thus rose to 6.698 billion euros, up by 25%

