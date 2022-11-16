Home Business Hermes Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings of 8.0938 million shares of China Communications Services (00552) at a price of HK$2.43 per share | Hong Kong Stock Exchange_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Business

Hermes Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings of 8.0938 million shares of China Communications Services (00552) at a price of HK$2.43 per share | Hong Kong Stock Exchange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

by admin
Hermes Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings of 8.0938 million shares of China Communications Services (00552) at a price of HK$2.43 per share | Hong Kong Stock Exchange_Sina Finance_Sina.com

On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 11, Hermes Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdingsChina Communications Services(00552) 8.0938 million shares, priced at HK$2.43 per share, with a total amount of approximately HK$19.6679 million. After the shareholding reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 118 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 4.92%.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in the Sina Finance APP

See also  Yonghe Medical intends to raise 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars: a number of funds subscribe for half a year and invest nearly 600 million for marketing

You may also like

Eicma 2022: the new arrivals in the helmets,...

In October, the national economy continued to recover,...

European funds: a few weeks before the end...

Ita Airways, the Mef indicates the board of...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Flat tax for employees, the government has second...

Lange’s current closing report: Thread futures show strong...

Ftse Mib not moved, retraces Saipem

The international gold price pulls back slightly, investors...

New Toyota Prius. The fifth generation also has...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy