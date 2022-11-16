On Double Eleven, other people chop your hands and you make money, and Feitian Maotai is waiting for you! There are also seven investment tools with limited-time low-cost discounts, not to be missed.[点击进入活动页面]

According to the latest information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, on November 11, Hermes Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdingsChina Communications Services(00552) 8.0938 million shares, priced at HK$2.43 per share, with a total amount of approximately HK$19.6679 million. After the shareholding reduction, the latest number of shares held is about 118 million shares, and the latest shareholding ratio is 4.92%.

