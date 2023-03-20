For Hertha President Kay Bernstein, the takeover of the majority by 777 Partners means the “end of megalomania” at the capital club. RONNY HARTMANN / Contributor via Getty

According to a report by “Bloomberg”, the US investment company 777 Partners, which has taken over the professional department of Hertha BSC, is looking for investors in Saudi Arabia. Hertha President Kay Bernstein called the fact that 777 Partners took over the shares of investor Lars Windhorst the “end of megalomania”. The Bundesliga club would only receive a five percent share of future profits after the deal with the Americans, the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported.

According to “Bloomberg“More sponsors. The company is also said to be knocking on the door of the Saudi Arabian owners of the English Premier League club Newcastle United. “Bloomberg” quotes an unspecified source as saying that “any investment by 777 could include money from the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund.”

The football division of the Miami-based financial investor also includes clubs in Italy, Brazil, Belgium and Australia. In Berlin, “Triple Seven” not only took over the shares of the controversial investor Lars Windhorst, who wanted to turn Hertha BSC into a “Big City Club”. The Americans secured a total of 78.8 percent of the shares in the outsourced professional department of the Bundesliga club. After the entry of 777 Partners, Hertha President Kay Bernstein spoke of a “very, very good day” and of the “end of megalomania” at the traditional club, reported the “SZ„.

Only a 21.2 percent stake in Hertha BSC GmbH & Co. KG remains for the parent club. However, the registered association retains a blocking minority of 25.1 percent in the corporation, since not all shares sold include voting rights. According to “SZ” information, however, “Triple Seven” would have the right to have a say in all player transfers. The deal with 777 Partners also stipulates that in the event of profits and dividend payments, Hertha would only receive five cents per euro.

