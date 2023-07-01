Home » Hesse – Esken insists on criticism of omissions in the Lübcke murder case
Hesse – Esken insists on criticism of omissions in the Lübcke murder case

Hesse – Esken insists on criticism of omissions in the Lübcke murder case

Berlin (German news agency) – Despite violent protests from the Union, the party leader of the SPD, Saskia Esken, is sticking to her criticism of the Hessian CDU in the murder of Walter Lübcke. “Unfortunately, the obvious, concrete endangerment of Walter Lübcke was ignored, as was the concrete danger posed by his murderer,” Esken told the “Welt am Sonntag”.

“The investigative committee of the Hessian state parliament has brought to light findings that confirm my view: This murder could have been prevented,” said Esken. The omissions should not be swept under the carpet in the final report of the committee of inquiry. The SPD chairwoman does not consider the AfD’s high poll numbers to be a sign of social radicalization. Only a few citizens trusted the AfD to solve the current problems.

“I see the polls more as a message to the established parties to look more closely.” You feel “a general dissatisfaction and impatience with politics,” says Esken. “As a result of many crises such as Corona, war and inflation, people are extremely tired and unsettled.” In addition, there is “the enormous pressure to change” that everyone is under, according to the SPD leader.

