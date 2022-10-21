Listen to the audio version of the article

Businesses accelerating on transition green, new technologies and sustainability as crucial levers for competitiveness and to face the difficult scenario that, between the long tail of the pandemic and the war, we are experiencing. The third and last day of the Made in Italy Summit organized by Sole 24 Ore and Financial Times, in collaboration with Sky Tg24, focused on the great challenge of the two transitions – digital and ecological – connected to the theme of the PNRR and European resources, trying to understand if and in what way the made in Italy companies are facing it, without forgetting the question of the skills and human capital necessary to implement this change.

In the two days preceding the Summit interventions (which overall recorded 30,500 connected users) have in fact highlighted the competitiveness and solidity of the Italian business system, which has so far been able to withstand the many difficulties caused by the pandemic and then by the war in Ukraine: expensive raw materials, out-of-control energy prices, the rush of inflation and the nightmare of recession. The system is therefore solid, but in the face of the scenario of great uncertainty we have before us, a “qualitative leap” must be made, as the managing director of the 24 Hours Group, Mirja Cartia d’Asero, said opening the Summit, obtains “when this ability is lowered into daily activity and in a medium-long term vision, focusing on a change in the name of digital innovation and sustainability”.

Today, moreover, “there is no longer a difference between innovation and sustainability – said Francesco Palmieri Lupia, Managing director and senior partner of BCG, head of BCG X for East Mediterranean Caspian -. There is now factual evidence of the benefits brought by sustainability, which brings competitiveness in the long term and economic value in the short term ».

The change must involve the entire industrial fabric of the country, from the SMEs that make up its backbone, to large groups. Like Atlantia, “a large global investment platform, which has heart, mind and brain in Italy and aims at expanding the production base in our country and in Europe, precisely at a historical moment in which, on the other hand, the de-globalization underway is affecting on the investment plans of most companies ”, as explained by ambassador Giampiero Massolo, president of the group.

A path towards which another big Italian is also moving, Prysmian Group, which, faced with a strong growth in demand for infrastructures to support the green shift, has strengthened its investments to consolidate its technological leadership. «The cable industry is strategic for grounding the ecological transition – underlined Massimo Battaini, Prysmian’s chief operating officer and executive director -. The transmission cables market has gone from 3 to 8 billion projects assigned per year, with the prospect of reaching 15 billion in 2030 ”.