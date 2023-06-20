Hi-Tech Visual Construction Accelerates to MLED COB Ten Billion Production Base-Xinhuanet

Original Title: High-tech Video Construction Accelerates to MLED COB Ten Billion Production Base

The Shanxi Daily client comprehensively reports that the pile driver stands up and the machine roars…Recently, on the side of the road in the Optoelectronics Industrial Park in the Economic Development Zone of Changzhi City, construction vehicles shuttled back and forth, and the builders were busy, creating a scene of construction in full swing. The high-tech video MLED COB display panel packaging technology plant invested and constructed by Nanye Group is in full swing.

The total investment of the high-tech video COB new display manufacturing project is 6 billion yuan. According to the overall construction arrangement, the first phase investment is 2.5 billion yuan, and the construction of a 30,000-square-meter clean workshop has started. It is expected to be completed in September this year. ㎡, with an annual output value of 4 billion yuan.

“Because the production process of COB products has high requirements on the cleanliness of the production plant, a tiny dust is enough to cause a defective product. Therefore, the purification and decoration of the production workshop is carried out in strict accordance with the purification standards of the electronics industry, starting with high standards from the beginning. The country The first-level design team led the design finalization. At present, the decoration construction team has invited public bidding and is about to enter the stage of full-scale construction and decoration. Next, we will strictly follow the relevant standards of clean workshops for strict construction, seize the progress of the construction period, and accelerate the internal construction of the plant to ensure that it is completed on schedule and with high quality Factory construction task!” said the person in charge of Gaoke Video Technology Co., Ltd.

Since LED entered the display application, it has gradually transitioned from outdoor large-pitch display to indoor small-pitch display. Gaoke Huaye, as the main part of Nanye Group’s industrial transformation, is committed to becoming the world‘s leading professional LED display provider, and has continued to invest huge sums of money to build a complete LED display industry chain. Since 2017, the traditional LED display market has rapidly entered the “involution” mode, and display products have accelerated iterations to small pitches. Ultra-fine pitch products and technologies will gradually become the mainstream of the industry’s future development. In the face of the technological change direction and product innovation trend of industry development, for enterprises, only “quantitative change” is far from enough, only “butterfly change” can continue to maintain the leading edge of enterprises in the fierce market competition. In 2018, after a lot of market research work in the early stage, a team led by Fu Guihua, head of the packaging sector of Gaoke Huaye Group, established a new display panel research and development team, focusing on the layout and research of QFN four-in-one (later the industry name was IMD ), two-in-one, Mini COB, and Micro LED display technologies, and took the lead in mass-producing four-in-one packaging products with a P0.83 pitch in 2018 and participated in the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show in 2019 with partners. Get unanimous praise from customers. In 2020, the company’s MLED COB new display panel development project was officially established. The company invested nearly 100 million yuan to introduce more than 30 professional and technical personnel to build an independent R&D laboratory and establish an MLED COB flip-chip display panel R&D test line.

Gaoke Huaye relies on the complete industrial chain from LED chips, device packaging, and LED display products. Analyze customer needs, pass the latest market development trends to the decision-making and R&D team, encourage and support the R&D team to conduct forward-looking technology research on new displays, and develop industry-leading ultra-fine-pitch Mini LED display application products. With the company’s continuous investment and the efforts of the R&D team, combined with the IPD integrated product development management model, the productization verification test of the R&D technology is continuously carried out, and the actual use scene of the product is simulated and the extreme environment is used for a comprehensive evaluation test. It will be realized in December 2020. The first-generation sample was successfully trial-produced and performance tested; in November 2021, the second-generation COB product improved based on the evaluation results of the first-generation sample was successfully trial-produced, and small batch mass production was realized in early 2022; in 2022, the second-generation COB product was developed. The three generations of products have successively realized the research and development and small-batch mass production of submillimeter pixel display panel products such as P0.9 and P0.7.

On February 8, 2023, relying on the existing technology accumulation and the strategic layout of the Group’s deep cultivation of Mini and Micro LED displays, Shanxi Gaoke Video Technology Co., Ltd. was established, focusing on the R&D, production and sales of MLED new display panel products. The product planning is divided into three major sections: module products, cabinet products, and terminal products. Among them, the module products are divided into five categories: S series of standard COB module products, W series of smart COB module products, E series of sub-pixel module products, X series of XR module products, and D series of semi-outdoor module products. At present, Gaoke Vision has completed the research and development of S series standard COB module P0.6~1.2 pitch products, some products have been mass-produced, and have been successfully applied to some high-end splicing screens, conference all-in-one machines, large-size TV walls and other fields.

In the future, Gaoke Video Technology Co., Ltd. will adhere to the management concept of “innovation-driven, market-leading, quality-oriented, and win-win cooperation”, plan the development route in accordance with the “five-step approach”, and adhere to the “mass production generation, research and development generation, reserve generation “, continue to promote product iterations, establish a complete MLED new display industry chain, build a domestic leading MLED new display panel production base, and make unremitting efforts to achieve the goal of 10 billion. (Wang Duo Zhao Xiangnan)

