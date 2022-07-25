High and grounded!This training is full of electricity and fuel for party members and cadres



From July 21st to 23rd, the training course for Party Secretary and Party Affairs Workers of Jiatong Group was successfully held in the conference hall on the second floor of the bus company. Party organization secretaries and party affairs workers at all levels of the group system participated in the training. Bai Weidong, secretary of the party committee and chairman of the group company, gave a lecture on the first class, and He Yujian, deputy secretary of the party committee and general manager, attended.

The goal of this training is to strengthen the construction of grassroots party organizations, give full play to the role of party secretary and party affairs workers, effectively improve the level of grassroots party construction, lead the high-quality development of enterprises with high-quality party construction, and build a high-level red boat with wide influence The powerful and recognizable Jiatong party building gold business card.

At the opening ceremony, Bai Weidong gave a mobilization speech, and gave the title of “Benchmarking the ‘Two Firsts’ and Promoting the ‘Two Firsts’ to Become a Model Benchmark of State-owned Enterprises Beside the Ship” as the contact point for the trainees and the bus company. The party members brought a lively and exciting special party class.

This training class invited Zhu Yongqiang, member and deputy director of the Municipal SASAC Party Committee, Professor Li Yimo, a teacher from the Red Boat Cadre College, the Party History and Party Building Teaching and Research Section of the Municipal Party School, and a member of the Jiaxing Red Boat Propaganda Group to give special lectures, focusing on “the reform and development of municipal state-owned enterprises— -Review and Prospect”, “Grassroots Party Organization Construction and State-owned Enterprise Party Construction Innovation”, “Interpretation of “Regulations on the Work of Chinese Communist Party Branches (Trial)”, “Practical Operation of Party Branches in the New Era” and other topics were launched.

In order to effectively enhance the effectiveness and interactivity of the training, the trainees watched the presentation videos of the members of the group’s youth presentation group, and were divided into six groups to conduct on-site discussions, design and share themed party day plans, and exchange party building brand creation work. Experience, understanding deficiencies from practical operations, and gaining inspiration from exchanges.

The content of this training is informative, targeted and explained in simple language, which is fully in line with the actual work. Everyone said that in the next step, they will conscientiously use the training income, adhere to the combination of learning and use, and the unity of knowledge and practice, further complement the shortcomings of party building work, effectively improve the quality of party building work, and transform the learning results into a strong driving force for the development of service enterprises. Forerunners and demonstrators who implement the spirit of the Provincial Party Congress, take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.