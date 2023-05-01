Home » High discounts at Mercedes-Benz: That’s what’s behind it
Business

High discounts at Mercedes-Benz: That’s what’s behind it

by admin
Mercedes-Benz EQS: A total margin of 27 percent is now attractive for some stock vehicles of the top electric model.
Mercedes-Benz

Be it a coupe, cabriolet, sedan or sports car – certain luxury cars with the coveted star as a trademark are now available at amazingly low prices.

Background: The manufacturer from Stuttgart provides so-called storage vehicles with total margins of 20 percent and more in order to enable tempting discounts for customers.

Business Insider has confidential documents from the Mercedes-Benz group that even show hefty discounts for the flagship of the main brand and the top electric vehicle.

The Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz promotes the sale of selected premium vehicles with significant discounts for its trading partners. This is shown by internal company documents available to Business Insider. The comparatively cheaply priced cars with the star in their logo include discontinued models as well as newer products.

Swabians are stingy? Are you kidding me? Are you serious when you say that! A confidential overview entitled “Marketing of various series” shows potential price advantages of 20 to 28 percent for nine series from the compact, middle class and luxury segment. The campaign is limited in time: Interested beneficiaries had to and must choose an order date between April 21 and May 26 of this year.

