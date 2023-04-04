According to the Competition Commission, the high fuel prices since the Ukraine war can be explained.

After Russia attacked Ukraine at the end of February 2022, fuel prices in Switzerland rose. However, the Competition Commission (Weko) sees no evidence of price fixing at the pumps. She had received several tips because of rising prices.

According to ComCo in its 2022 annual report, there are several reasons why prices at petrol stations are rising at the same time. These could be, for example, the price of crude oil, the franc-dollar exchange rate, taxes and duties and freight costs on the Rhine. In principle, the increase was understandable.

Admissible without agreement

According to Weko, the fact that competitors are writing the same price is unproblematic under antitrust law as long as they do not come to an agreement. Differences from region to region and surcharges at motorway service stations are likely to be due to “different cost structures” and “different levels of competition”.

Weko investigates CS takeover by UBS

What was also interesting about the annual media conference of ComCo was what it had to say about the takeover of CS by UBS. However, the Weko did not want to let itself out on the branches. The only thing that became clear was that she would examine the takeover in the coming months. This is unusual, because the competition authorities usually check such a deal in advance of the takeover. However, this was not possible in the UBS/CS case due to time constraints. After examining competition and antitrust law, ComCo will not submit its recommendation to UBS, as would normally be the case, but to the financial market supervisory authority Finma. This will then decide which ComCo recommendations UBS must implement.

According to Weko, the prices for petrol and diesel rose from February to July 2022 from an average of CHF 1.91 to CHF 2.33. After that they dropped again. They are currently around CHF 1.90.

Weko defends itself against allegations

Furthermore, ComCo is defending its role in procuring gas for the winter of 2022/2023. Antitrust law should not be left out. There should be no unjustified restrictions on competition, and no one in the market should be given preferential treatment or disadvantaged unless absolutely necessary, according to ComCo.

Weko ready to intervene at any time

“We are at the ready if companies take advantage of crisis situations,” said Weko boss Ducrey at the annual media conference on the role of competition guardians. That paid off around 2021, when a retailer of Covid self-tests felt pressure to raise prices. After the Weko had taken up preliminary clarifications, the pressure tests were stopped immediately. “Our swift intervention prevented damage,” Ducrey said.

The gas industry has “unfoundedly” accused ComCo of delaying the procurement of gas by insisting on the antitrust law, Weko Director Patrik Ducrey told the media. The Weko secretariat has neither opposed the joint gas purchase nor delayed work.

In July 2022, the President of the Swiss gas industry, Martin Schmid, vented his anger at ComCo in an interview with the CH Media titles. Antitrust law also takes precedence for ComCo in a crisis, and he was massively annoyed that ComCo had not lent a hand in finding a pragmatic solution, he said at the time.