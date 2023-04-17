High Interest Rates and the Banking Crisis, Can Real Estate Live a New 2008?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

With the aggressive increase of interest rates by central banks, i rates on new mortgages granted (as well as on variable-rate loans previously taken out).

In a short time they have abundantly doubled compared to those of a handful of years before. Furthermore, the rapid increase in house prices that we experienced in 2020 and 2021 in the USA and in some areas of Europe has practically made inaccessible the purchase of new buildings for a large part of the population.

This article talks about:

As a result, the housing market has slowed dramatically.

In USA, we have witnessed a real mortgage collapsewhich are down more than 50% from the third quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022. Existing home sales are also down more than a third in the past year.

Analysts and investors have long worried about the impact of interest rate hikes on the real estate sector, but those fears materialized after the bankruptcy of the Silicon Valley Bank in early March.

Some now expect that a looming credit crunch, as a measure of containing the banking crisis triggered by the bankruptcy of the SVB, will reduce funding to real estate groups, many of which are already struggling with higher debt costs and reduced occupancy rates.

Real estate market: how do investors behave?

Investors see this picture as particularly complex and shy away from virtually everything related to housing, especially homebuilder stocks.

We can see it in the outstanding shares of one of the largest exchange-traded ETFs for home builders: theiShares US Home Construction Etf (ITB).

This ETF, like any other ETF, can create and liquidate stocks based on investor demand. So a declining number of shares outstanding means people want nothing to do with homebuilder stock.

Il graphic below clearly shows how the number of shares outstanding of the housing construction ETF has fallen to a nearly 14-year low.

Shares outstanding plummeted last year when the housing market stalled causing the shares of the ETF to plunge.

European real estate market

The index MSCI Europe Real Estate of large- and mid-cap real estate companies plunged to near their lowest level since early 2009 after a 24% drop in March, massively underperforming the regional Stoxx 600 stock index, which is down 2.4 % during the same period.

Il Northern European real estate sector it is a “zero rate dependent sector” and some analysts believe it is a potential “bubble” that could burst once higher interest rates are adequately factored into property valuations.

What to expect from the European real estate market: answers from the experts

The rating agency Moody’s it said that refinancing risk in the sector has “increased significantly”, with companies holding debt maturing in the coming years likely to come under particular pressure from higher interest payments.

I low interest rates They have been a commercial real estate subsidy for 15 years. Now, all real estate is probably worth less than it was six or 12 months ago.

Not surprisingly, property valuations are down about 10% from their June 2022 peak, according to the MSCI European Quarterly Property Index.

Citigroup has recently released data that is certainly not attractive: it expects valuations in Western Europe to drop by a further 20-40% by the end of next year, while the value of real estate stocks could halve in the same period.

Goldman Sachs last week downgraded British Land to “sell“, citing the group’s strong asset exposure to the City of London, where many companies have adopted hybrid business models since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Agnès Belaisch, chief European strategist at the Barings Investment Institute, said the European real estate sector should prepare for more interest rate hikes, as the European Central Bank, unlike the US Federal Reserve, is more confident that the banks in the region are well capitalized and liquid”.

USA Real Estate vs Europe Real Estate: chi vince?

A quick comparison shows that so far US real estate groups have fared slightly better than European ones.

The index MSCI US Real Estate Investment Trust it fell by 8.5% in March (against the 24% recorded in the same period by the corresponding European index), despite the dependence of domestic real estate companies for financing from the same regional banks at the heart of investors’ concerns. In Europe, loans to real estate groups are concentrated in the largest banks.

Why is US Real Estate doing better than the European one?

The performance difference it is certainly linked to several factors. Some may be related to the different perceived risk of American investors compared to Europeans.

However, part of the gap could be explained by more objective aspects, such as the different composition of the US and European property indices.

The US has a much more mature listed real estate universe, with REITs specializing in alternatives such as data centres, self-storage and healthcare accounting for a larger share than those in the European index.

Europe, on the other hand, is more exposed to offices, industry and retail, where the impact of rate hikes is expected to be greater.

Real estate market: better to avoid it?

In the light of this analysis conducted so far, the real estate market it seems to be going through a very complicated phase and the comparison with what happened in 2008 is quite automatic.

However, there are those who believe that the real estate market is hiding a great earning opportunity.

The houses built in the last decade have not been able to fully meet the demand. As a result, America has millions of housing units short of demand.

This means that the underlying trend in the industry is hugely in favor of homebuilders.

Current problems are certainly making life difficult for builders, but however complex they may be, they would still be short-term problems.

Meanwhile, there is some analyst which points out that theEtf ITB it’s on the rise. Shares are up more than 14% year-to-date and the trend should continue.

Furthermore, considering that from the data shared in this article emerges a US real estate market more solid than the European one, for those wishing to take advantage of the opportunity to enter at discounted prices, to reduce the riskmay prefer the US market over the European one, which has already shown some more problems in the last period.