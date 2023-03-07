The Swiss National Bank (SNB) reports a definitive loss of CHF 132.5 billion for 2022.

In 2021, a profit of 26.3 billion had resulted.

However, the figures are not surprising: the SNB had already reported a provisional loss of a similar amount at the beginning of January.

The loss on the foreign currency positions was CHF 131.5 billion and that on the Swiss franc positions CHF 1.0 billion. Meanwhile, a valuation gain of CHF 0.4 billion resulted from the gold holdings, as the SNB announced.

In addition, the SNB has set the allocation to the provisions for currency reserves for 2022 at CHF 9.6 billion. The total provisions thus amount to 105.2 billion. In order to be able to absorb high losses as well, the SNB strives for a robust balance sheet with sufficient equity. She justifies the high amount with the annual allocations to the provisions for currency reserves.

Legend: This means that the Swiss central bank’s slip is definitive: the SNB is making CHF 132.5 billion backwards.

Keystone/Archiv/ ANTHONY ANEX



No money for the federal government and the cantons

As is also already known, the Confederation and the cantons are left empty-handed because of the large loss suffered by the SNB. A dividend to shareholders – usually CHF 15 per share – is not paid out either.

The SNB has also set the allocation to the provisions for currency reserves for the past financial year at CHF 9.6 billion. After taking into account the existing distribution reserve of CHF 102.5 billion, this results in an accumulated loss of CHF 39.5 billion. The distribution reserve is now minus 39.5 billion.



