High prices for organic goods – Swiss animal protection is ahead of Migros and Coop – News

A manager wants to take action against the high prices for organic meat from Migros and Coop – and is stopped by the management of the association. He accuses animal protection of a conflict of interest.

In the past two months, the largest Swiss animal welfare organization has made negative headlines. President Nicole Ruch was accused of an authoritarian and non-transparent leadership style. There were numerous departures of Management Board members and employees.

Mid-June was the last day at work for Executive Board member Stefan Flückiger. The former head of agricultural policy told SRF: He resigned because he could not continue his projects for higher sales of label and organic meat.

The plan: report to the Weko

Flückiger’s work at Swiss Animal Welfare (STS) had given a lot to talk about in recent years: two studies he commissioned came to the conclusion that Migros and Coop would charge excessive prices for label and organic meat – at the expense of farmers and consumers .

Legend: Ex-STS squad member Stefan Flückiger SRF

According to Flückiger, the farmers are dependent on Migros and Coop because their market shares for label products are between 50 percent for chicken and 85 percent for veal. Migros and Coop contradicted the studies and said they would no longer earn with label products. The companies keep the numbers secret.

Animal protection manager Stefan Flückiger wanted to force the major distributors to be transparent. His plan: An ad to the Competition Commission (Weko) against Migros and Coop.

Legend: KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

Since 2022, ComCo has had a new lever to take action against companies it suspects of abusing their market power: the offense of “relative market power”. It would be there if Weko came to the conclusion that the farmers could switch to too few other customers in addition to the giants Migros and Coop. In a procedure by the competition authority, Migros and Coop would be obliged to disclose their secret calculations to ComCo.

“The farmers are dependent on the wholesalers”

At the end of last year, Flückiger held talks with the farmers’ association about going to the Weko together. The farmers’ association, however, rejected a complaint. “The farmers are dependent on trade,” said Flückiger at the time. This is a sensitive issue for the farmers’ association. Swiss animal protection, on the other hand, wants to move forward with the ad.

Caption: Meat products in a Basel Coop store (Image: 2013) KEYSTONE/Christian Beutler

Now it turns out: the agronomist was wrong. The other members of management declined to involve the Competition Commission. Kadermann Stefan Flückiger accuses animal protection of a conflict of interest.

Migros and Coop are customers. The corporations pay for animal welfare experts to carry out checks on the transport of labeled animals and in the slaughterhouses of the Micarna and Bell subsidiaries. Flückiger: “The phones ran hot after the publication of the studies.”

Who will stand on the feet of the major distributors if we don’t do it?

Is Swiss animal welfare hiding in front of Migros and Coop? “Unfortunately, you can say that,” says SP National Councilor Martina Munz. She is a member of the STS Central Board and serves as a member of the Board of Directors. «Who will stand on the feet of the wholesalers if we don’t do it?»

Legend: Martina Munz from the STS central board SRF

However, the media spokesman for Swiss animal protection denies a conflict of interest. He writes: “The livestock controls of the STS are carried out completely independently and the control activity is strictly separated from animal welfare campaigns by the STS or criticism of the retailers.”

So why is animal welfare rejecting the complaint that Kadermann Flückiger has been planning for two years before the Competition Commission? The media spokesman does not want to answer the question.

Swiss animal protection and the major distributors are also silent about the amount of annual income from Migros and Coop. On request, the association announces that the “Miscellaneous income” item in the annual accounts for CHF 817,000 is “largely” income from the control service. In addition to Migros and Coop, farmers and label organizations are also customers of the control service.

