High-quality development research trip｜Smart supervision project service “sweeping everything in one go”——Full-cycle big data supervision of innovative projects in Huai’an_Xinhua News Agency

High-quality development research line｜Smart supervision project service “sweepstakes” – Huai’an innovation project full-cycle big data supervision

A dynamic map provides real-time feedback on the project progress of the city, a scrolling information bar constantly updates the progress of the project, and a red light prompts the processing progress of the early warning project this month… Open the Huai’an City Project Full-cycle Supervision and Management System, the approval progress of various large and small projects in the city, the existence Problem analysis and work order processing progress are clear at a glance.

“The smart supervision platform is the ‘clairvoyance and wind ear’ for us to promote the project.” Zhang Wenbing, deputy director of the Huai’an Municipal Party Committee’s Business Office, said. At the end of last year, in order to solve problems such as “slowness” in project approval, “blockage” in progress, and “troublesome” procedures, Huai’an monitored the approval status of various projects in real time through docking with data from approval systems such as “industrial reform” and “joint drawing review”. “One-map drawing” of project progress. The full-cycle embedded supervision and management platform of innovative development projects not only realizes the real-time control of the information and data of the city’s market entities, but also wins valuable time for the implementation of many projects.

“We were pleasantly surprised and surprised when we received the call. How did they know?” Hu Fei, the person in charge of Smith’s hydraulic power unit manufacturing project, is one of the beneficiaries of the platform. After the project was officially signed in February this year, due to historical conflicts Some illegal constructions made it difficult to apply for the production certificate. When he was at a loss, Hu Fei received a call from the assistant of the Municipal Party Committee’s Commercial Office.

“The early warning of the platform shows that the project has not been processed for more than 90 days after signing the contract. After receiving the early warning, we assigned the project assistant unit and the formalities approval unit to deal with it jointly, and resolved the problem within 7 working days and reported the results. Finally, the The company successfully obtained the construction permit this month.” Liang Heng, a fourth-level chief clerk of the Municipal Party Committee’s Commercial Office, introduced that since the platform was put into operation, 539 project problems have been found, and 507 have been dealt with, with a completion rate of 94%.

On the large scrolling screen, several units that have been “warned by the yellow flag” due to poor progress of the project are very eye-catching. The system will give a “yellow flag” warning to the responsible unit that has not resolved the problem within 30 days, forcing the relevant unit to improve service efficiency. “The public has the final say on whether the service is good or not. We regularly invite project investors to evaluate and score the service situation of the county where the project is located, the main service department of the project, and the general service department. Targeted improvement suggestions to promote the continuous optimization of the project business environment.” Zhang Wenbing said.

Xinhua Daily · Intersection Reporter Zhang Shasha Yanying/Wen Zijie/Video

