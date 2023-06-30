High rates and low liquidity, the hi-tech of Piazza Affari is chasing a rebound

Listen to the audio version of the article

The time has come (perhaps) for the redemption of the Italian Tech, excessively penalized, in this phase, by the increase in interest rates and the reduction in liquidity. Intermonte considers it possible, which boasts a broad coverage of this segment, with 14 stocks (in a transversal view) for a total market capitalization of over 9 billion euro. These companies – ranging from big companies such as Reply and Sesa, with respectively 3.8 and 1.7 billion capitalization to smaller companies such as Alkemy, Relatech, Cyberoo, Unidata, passing through companies that recently entered the stock exchange, such as Seco , Cy4gate and Revo insurance – have recorded since the beginning of the year, despite good operating performance and encouraging prospects, an average negative stock market performance of around 3%. A lower figure of more than 18% compared to the Italian market.

«Clearly this is an average – explains Andrea Randone, head of Mid small cap research at Intermonte -: there are some stocks such as Txt E-Solutions and Cyberoo that have significantly outperformed the market. However, if our estimates for future years were correct – he adds -, the current moment could be an opportunity to buy sector stocks at interesting multiples, on average 18.8x on the 2023 p/e and 15.6x on that of 2024. The multiples depend on many factors, but in mid-2022, albeit in another context, the sample mean was 30x. There could be room for a recovery of 20-30 percent. And in confirmation of a framework of interesting valuations, Intermonte mentions the recent delisting operations linked to Sababa (completed) eReevo, specialized in the cloud and IT security (in progress, the takeover bid is promoted by the vehicle Nebula Aurea, controlled by White Bridge ).

The headwinds of the last few months are linked to the increase in the cost of money (which has depressed in particular the valuations of technology companies which more than others reflect the long-term growth prospects), to the low liquidity in circulation and to the risk that, in a recessionary scenario, many SME customers decide to cancel or postpone investments. However, all this should not affect the fundamentals, which are considered solid. «Artificial intelligence, business intelligence and cyber security are topics in which business investments are still in their infancy – continues Randone -. In the short term, then, a reversal of those same factors is possible, such as for example the rise in interest rates, which have led to the significant underperformance recorded since the beginning of the year».

A scenario that should also prove to be favorable to the process of growth through acquisitions, a fundamental strategy for many companies in the sector. «Most of the companies in the sample have a lot of liquidity available, a key factor for having maneuver flexibility even in a scenario with high interest rates like the current one – concludes Randone -. Furthermore, m&a choices respond to a long-term logic, are calibrated on the basis of the ability to integrate targets and we think they will continue in the coming years. There is room to raise the bar: even outside Italy prices are normalizing and this factor could be an opportunity to ground even larger operations, given that the higher cost of money has greatly reduced competition of private equity”.

