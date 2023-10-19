High school students face talented women

Listen to the audio version of the article

The example as a key from which to start to imagine one’s own future. A future where girls and boys can feel free to be and become anything they truly desire. This is why high schools in and around Milan will also participate in the Women at the Top Summit, organized by Il Sole 24 Ore at the Giorgio Gaber Lirico theater in Milan on November 30th. The event, which will take place during the morning, will be an opportunity for students to listen to the testimonies of entrepreneurs, athletes, exponents of the world of research, culture and associations who have distinguished themselves by making their way in the their sector, becoming a model and therefore a source of inspiration for other women and especially for the younger generations.

Taking turns on stage will be successful female figures who, with their own history and experience, have been able to chart new paths and show hitherto unknown perspectives, thus designing a new model of society and future from which to draw inspiration.

This is the case, for example, of Amalia Ercoli Finzi who will speak in the panel entitled Profession scientiata. The first woman to graduate in aeronautical engineering when the number of girls enrolled at the Polytechnic of Milan could be counted on the fingers of one hand, Ercoli Finzi participated in some of the most important space missions in history. She was an honorary professor at the Milan Polytechnic and is a consultant for the main international space agencies.

Freedom of culture is the title of the panel in which the former magistrate Livia Pomodoro will speak. Her name marked the history of family and minors law in our country and she outlined new perspectives for women who aspired to a career in the judiciary. In addition to being president of the Milan Juvenile Court, she was also the first woman to hold the position of president of the Milan Court. She was also president of the ministerial commission that drafted the new code of juvenile criminal procedure.

A world that young men and women look at with interest but in which female examples are only starting to grow in recent years is that of sport. Flavia Pennetta and Federica Cesarini will speak to tell a different story of successes and women who reach the top of the most important sporting disciplines. The first is one of the most successful tennis players in Italian history: she is in fact the only Italian to have won the US Open. Also on stage with her is Federica Cesarini, Olympic rowing champion. Federica Cesarini, Olympic rowing champion and Top Athlete of Luiss Guido Carli. After winning World Championships, European Championships and the World Cup, Cesarini reached his peak at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning the gold medal.

