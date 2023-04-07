Egg planning is very long-term – this year it’s especially difficult because the egg market is being shaken up.

Cornel Burkard has steadily expanded his laying hen business in Kleinwangen, Lucerne, in recent years. His 18,000 hens now produce five million eggs a year.

Egg producers like him can only react to a limited extent to greater demand at Easter or even before Christmas. This is confirmed by Raphael Zwahlen, the managing director of the industry association Gallosuisse.

One and a half year planning horizon

After all, every chicken lays an egg a day, there is no tolerance for that. “That’s why the lead time to react to the egg market is around one and a half years,” says Zwahlen. The chicks would first have to be bred, raised and turned into laying hens – “that takes time”.

The long period already caused fluctuations on the Swiss egg market last year. During the pandemic, the demand for Swiss eggs temporarily increased significantly, after which there was an oversupply for months.

Legend: Egg production planning is long-term – the farmer needs to know a year and a half in advance how many eggs he wants to produce one day.

Imago/D. Maehrmann



In principle, no eggs are thrown away, emphasizes Zwahlen. Those that did not make it to the stores were processed in the food industry with lower yields.

Much more expensive eggs from abroad

The seasonally greater demand for eggs, such as now at Easter, is usually met with imported eggs. But as the head of Gallosuisse knows, the egg market is threatened with new difficulties.

On the one hand there is the bird flu, which has led to many culling of poultry in Europe. In addition, there would be increased production costs for feed, electricity or young hens. “Many egg producers in Europe have therefore stopped production.”

This in turn led to a shortage and increase in the price of imported eggs: while the price of Swiss eggs rose by around 14 percent between January 2022 and January 2023, it was 60 percent in Europe. “In the USA it was even 200 or 300 percent,” says Zwahlen.

The laying hens for Easter 2024 have already been ordered

Farmer Cornel Burkard also has to pay more for feed or energy and, if necessary, renegotiate the egg prices with his customers. Meanwhile, his hens are feeling the effects of bird flu.

Because even if the farms in Switzerland have been largely spared from it so far, strict rules apply on the farm: scratching and pecking in the field is not permitted, only in the winter garden, isolated from other animals.

Meanwhile, the freshly laid eggs roll down the conveyor belt into the packaging system in the darkened laying area of ​​the chicken coop. There they are checked for quality and cleanliness and stacked on pallets.

Farmer Burkard is hoping for stable demand for eggs. Because even he cannot arbitrarily control his offer. Six months ago he had to order the entire next generation of hens, which will populate his barn in September.