Home Business High season at Easter – The egg producers are struggling with adverse circumstances – News
Business

High season at Easter – The egg producers are struggling with adverse circumstances – News

by admin
High season at Easter – The egg producers are struggling with adverse circumstances – News
Contents

Egg planning is very long-term – this year it’s especially difficult because the egg market is being shaken up.

Cornel Burkard has steadily expanded his laying hen business in Kleinwangen, Lucerne, in recent years. His 18,000 hens now produce five million eggs a year.

Egg producers like him can only react to a limited extent to greater demand at Easter or even before Christmas. This is confirmed by Raphael Zwahlen, the managing director of the industry association Gallosuisse.

One and a half year planning horizon

After all, every chicken lays an egg a day, there is no tolerance for that. “That’s why the lead time to react to the egg market is around one and a half years,” says Zwahlen. The chicks would first have to be bred, raised and turned into laying hens – “that takes time”.

The lead time to react to the egg market is around one and a half years.

The long period already caused fluctuations on the Swiss egg market last year. During the pandemic, the demand for Swiss eggs temporarily increased significantly, after which there was an oversupply for months.

Legend:

Egg production planning is long-term – the farmer needs to know a year and a half in advance how many eggs he wants to produce one day.

Imago/D. Maehrmann

In principle, no eggs are thrown away, emphasizes Zwahlen. Those that did not make it to the stores were processed in the food industry with lower yields.

Much more expensive eggs from abroad

The seasonally greater demand for eggs, such as now at Easter, is usually met with imported eggs. But as the head of Gallosuisse knows, the egg market is threatened with new difficulties.

On the one hand there is the bird flu, which has led to many culling of poultry in Europe. In addition, there would be increased production costs for feed, electricity or young hens. “Many egg producers in Europe have therefore stopped production.”

Many egg producers in Europe have stopped production because of the increased costs.

This in turn led to a shortage and increase in the price of imported eggs: while the price of Swiss eggs rose by around 14 percent between January 2022 and January 2023, it was 60 percent in Europe. “In the USA it was even 200 or 300 percent,” says Zwahlen.

The laying hens for Easter 2024 have already been ordered

Farmer Cornel Burkard also has to pay more for feed or energy and, if necessary, renegotiate the egg prices with his customers. Meanwhile, his hens are feeling the effects of bird flu.

Because even if the farms in Switzerland have been largely spared from it so far, strict rules apply on the farm: scratching and pecking in the field is not permitted, only in the winter garden, isolated from other animals.

Meanwhile, the freshly laid eggs roll down the conveyor belt into the packaging system in the darkened laying area of ​​the chicken coop. There they are checked for quality and cleanliness and stacked on pallets.

Farmer Burkard is hoping for stable demand for eggs. Because even he cannot arbitrarily control his offer. Six months ago he had to order the entire next generation of hens, which will populate his barn in September.

See also  Resolution 70 of 01/16/2023 - Waiver of the exercise of the pre-emption right on a property of (...)

You may also like

ING raises interest rates on call money –...

Tesla: fifth price cut in the US, Model...

US reticent on alleged Ukraine support plans

Here’s how the market is shedding its skin...

Guido Maria Kretschmer: He makes a fortune with...

Industrial vehicles, Unrae: the race does not stop...

Berlusconi in intensive care, Elly Schlein and her...

work until death? Older employees are an important...

Istat, in Italy no one has children anymore....

Forbes Ranking: These are the seven youngest billionaires...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy