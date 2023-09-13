High-Speed Train Line Brightline Announces Opening Date for Miami to Orlando Route

Brightline High-Speed Train Line to Open Route from Miami to Orlando on September 22

The highly anticipated opening of the Brightline high-speed train line from Miami to Orlando has been officially announced for September 22. This news has been met with great excitement from both the business and tourism industries, as the train line offers an efficient and convenient mode of transportation between Central and South Florida.

Patrick Goddard, President of Brightline, expressed his enthusiasm for the opening, stating that it aligns perfectly with their business model. He urged travelers to plan their trips in advance by checking the calendar, visiting the Brightline website or app, and reserving their seats now.

To purchase tickets, customers can visit gobrightline.com or download the Brightline application. Additionally, they can sign up for Brightline emails to receive updates about promotions and other relevant information.

The Orlando station, located at the Orlando International Airport, spans an impressive 37,350 square feet. It provides direct access to Parking Lot C, which offers over 350 spaces for Brightline patrons. Furthermore, the station boasts more than 300 parking spaces that are directly connected to the airport, creating employment opportunities.

Travelers using the Orlando Brightline station will have various transportation and mobility options available. Brightline+ products, such as shuttles, Uber, and car rental services, will be tailored to meet the specific needs of visitors to Orlando. Similar options are already in place in South Florida, including the use of neighborhood electric vehicles and event shuttles.

Ticket prices for the Brightline train service differ based on the selected fare. One-way SMART fares start at $79 for adults and $39 for children, with groups of four or more individuals automatically receiving an additional 25% discount. For a more luxurious experience, premium one-way fares start at $149, offering exclusive amenities and services.

Brightline has begun selling tickets in advance for its service to and from Orlando International Airport. The introduction of enterprise products under the name “Brightline for Business” also provides a seamless and transferable travel experience for businesses and their employees.

According to Brightline’s schedule and reservation center, the first available service from South Florida to Orlando is scheduled for 6:45 a.m. Daily schedules include eight one-way trips between Miami and Orlando. The regular weekday schedules indicate six departures towards Miami from Orlando, starting at 6:38 a.m., with the last train departing at 6:54 p.m. There are also six departures towards Orlando from Miami, with the first train leaving at 6:41 a.m. and the final train departing at 8:41 p.m.

The trip duration between Orlando and West Palm Beach is approximately two hours, while the journey from Orlando to Miami takes around three and a half hours. Brightline expects to offer around 16 daily round trips between Orlando and South Florida, with hourly departures in both directions.

Brightline began operating between downtown Miami and downtown West Palm Beach, with stops in downtown Fort Lauderdale. In December, two new stations in Aventura and Boca Raton were added. The high-speed trains are capable of reaching speeds of over 70 mph and have even set a record this year by reaching 130 mph during a run in the southeast.

The opening of the Miami to Orlando route is a significant milestone for Brightline and is set to revolutionize travel between these Florida cities. Passengers can look forward to a fast, comfortable, and convenient journey, further enhancing transportation options within the state.