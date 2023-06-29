High-tech: Taiwan’s chip factories are drying up

Testing a printed circuit board during the Semicon semiconductor trade fair in Taipei, Taiwan

Foto: imago/ZUMA/Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi

A strange concern is spreading in Taiwan: There will probably be fewer typhoons by the end of the year, according to the Formosa TV recently. “The dry spell could even last into next spring.”

No typhoon has reached the island of 24 million for three years. The precipitation is therefore decreasing, so that there has been a lack of water for months. That could cause a national catastrophe, because the most important industry in the industrialized country is drying up: microchip production. Taiwan’s world market share for semiconductors is 60 percent, with the most difficult chips it is even 90 percent. So the world economy depends on Taiwan – and Taiwan delivers.

So far anyway. But the thirst of the huge factories may not be quenched in the long run. On the one hand, the production facilities, of which new ones are constantly being built, require more water the more demanding the chips become. On the other hand, climate change is creating new weather realities: In the south of the country, where many factories are located, precipitation recently reached only 40 percent of typical years – the lowest values ​​in three decades.

Statements by high-ranking officials show how acute the crisis awareness is: “We started drawing up emergency plans as early as August,” explained Lai Chien-hsin, director general of the water resources agency. Two years ago, President Tsai Ing-wen promised to support companies suffering from water shortages.

Customers all over the world are happy about such promises, because the last chip crisis is still painfully remembered. When the pandemic was accompanied by a drought in Taiwan in 2021, the global value chain tore. Deliveries of electronic items were delayed by weeks, sometimes by months. At that time, global car production collapsed by a quarter, and many companies in the EU complained about an acute shortage of materials. In Taiwan, on the other hand, profits were bubbling up and hundreds of billions of euros were invested in new factories.

This is about more than a lot of money. The semiconductors are something like insurance for Taiwan’s existence against an attack by its large neighbor China, which claims the island as part of its territory. In the event of an invasion, the US and other liberal states have indicated that they would defend Taiwan. Politicians and academics therefore speak of a “protective shield made of silicon”. A collapse of the most important production site for semiconductors in the event of war would be an unacceptable disaster for both the USA and China.

Climate change is an even bigger threat. Microchips are manufactured with the highest precision, for which they go through a rinsing process in clean rooms around 100 times. This requires very pure liquid, which is largely fed from rainwater. But this spring, the reservoirs were only 11 to 41 percent full. The chip manufacturers themselves take precautions. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), the world‘s largest manufacturing company, has introduced savings measures and plans to recycle more used water.

At the same time, the largest companies are striving to go abroad. Since the chip crisis, TSMC has announced the construction of new factories in the USA, in Japan and also in Dresden. To prevent an exodus, the state is helping its key industry. The Water Resources Agency announced in the spring: »We will drill 54 new wells.« This should mean that an additional 136,000 tons of water per day will be available across the country. However, the huge amounts are small in relation to the needs of the industry: TSMC alone uses 99,000 tons a day in its factories in Tainan Science Park.

The low water levels in the reservoirs are currently being used to remove layers of sand from the soil so that more water can be conserved from now on. Work is also underway on a pipeline that will bring water from the north, where the capital Taipei is located, to the south. However, the line is unlikely to be completed before 2026.

At least until then, water will remain a scarce commodity. »Climate change is a real problem. We’re seeing dramatic fluctuations in rainfall from year to year,” said Wu Ray-shyan, a hydrology expert at National Central University in north Taoyuan. “Taiwan’s water and energy pressures are much higher today than they were a few years ago.” The success of the semiconductor industry is compounding the problem.

Where most factories are located, the rest of the economy is sometimes affected by restrictions. In March, the port city of Kaohsiung was upgraded from green, the lowest level, to amber in the four-tier water warning system, lowering evening water pressure and reducing consumption. Tainan was upgraded to orange, the second highest tier, which means partial water rationing.

Two years ago, the restrictions affected around one million people. The crisis in agriculture, which is also water-intensive, is particularly noticeable: Rice farmers in the region are being asked not to irrigate their fields for the third year now. This is causing resentment among farmers: “The government is using their money so that we keep quiet,” Chuang Cheng-deng, who owns a field in the immediate vicinity of a TSMC factory, recently told journalists.

The state compensates farms for crop failures, but the longer farmers are unable to produce, the greater the risk that their customers will look for other suppliers in the medium and long term. Then food imports from low-wage countries in Southeast Asia are also an option.

This may not be acceptable to the government. For years, security experts have analyzed the potential risk of a naval blockade by China. The more dependent the island is on imports of essential goods, the more vulnerable Taiwan would be. Then the semiconductors on which the whole world depends would only help to a limited extent.

