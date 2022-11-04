Listen to the audio version of the article

High water arrives in Venice with the first bad weather of November and the Mose dams rise. Venice comes to terms for the first time this autumn with severe high water: The Centro Maree of the Municipality has issued a notice that foresees a maximum of 110 centimeters in the sea, while in the historic center a maximum of 85 centimeters is assumed.

According to the calculations of the technicians, the high water could reach a maximum of about 85 cm around 10 am. With this level, the city soil will be affected by the tide for less than 1%. In St. Mark’s Square it is expected that there will be only limited puddles

In Venice, high water is no longer frightening: “With the Mose everything changed”

The structure is almost completed

In theory, the Mose will be finished and delivered on December 31, 2023, in a year and a half. Two years behind schedule. In the final phase, the Mose will add a green tone to the yellow-signaling: green, in this case, is the clean photovoltaic energy with which the 78 floating barriers of the four retractable dams will be operated.

The site was opened in favor of cameras on May 14, 2003 by the Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi; the closure of the work, after the stop for the trial on Babylonian bribes and waste, was scheduled for last December 31st. Date postponed to December 31 of the next year.

Including waste, it cost 6 billion, for the more fussy 5,493 million, to which must be added about 63 million a year for management costs, for the salaries of the staff who will depend on the hypothetical Agency for Venice, for maintenance.

(Easy prediction: 63 million a year will not be enough).

In February an agreement was signed between the State and the Consorzio Venezia Nuova, sole concessionaire, an agreement that closed the pending, restructured the debts and regulated the future: the completion of the works, the continuation of the start-up activities and the first maintenance cycle of the barriers.

Decarbonise project

Decarbonisation stands out among the plans for the grand finale. The colossal machine of 4 mobile dams with 78 retractable elements is terribly energetic. Compressors, servomechanisms, actuators open and close the enormity of a basin of 550 square kilometers to which Ispra has recognized the status of a full-fledged lagoon after years in which it was turning into a salt lake. So Commissioner Spitz entrusted Eni with a renewable project. “The premise is to deliver a work that is technologically efficient and has a low environmental impact, finding a way to reduce energy consumption,” says Spitz.