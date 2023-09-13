Higher inflation rates are not a panacea

Even if less dependence on China may be politically desirable, this does not automatically mean less foreign trade. More intensive trade relations with countries like the USA are certainly possible and the potential for closer trade relations within the EU is still enormous, especially in the services sector. If it were used, many prices could even fall. The price-driving effects of demographic change can be influenced by the retirement age, immigration, tax policy and other employment incentives.

The inflationary effects of the fight against climate change depend on how decisively the corresponding intentions are actually implemented. Measures taken so far give little cause for optimism in this regard. Whether higher taxes on fossil fuels increase inflation depends on how tax revenues are used. For example, if they were to reduce VAT, the price level would not have to rise. In addition, the prices of other energy sources could fall with significantly greater and therefore more efficient production.

