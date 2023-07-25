Higher notification fees. This is how much the fines increase

Fines, notification costs increase

Becomes more expensive to send and receive, parcels and registered mail, including fine notifications, contraventions, fines and tax records. THE price hikes started yesterday. The reason for the increase, the third since June 2022, is linked to the “prescriptions issued by the Communications Guarantee Authority” to the Italian Post Office.

In essence, for the recovery of the inflation recorded in the second half of 2022 and in the first half of ’23 calculated at the rate of 6.75%, Poste Italiane implements an increase in the tariffs for judicial documents. Who will suffer a rise in all weight brackets. Specifically, the total amount due for items accepted at post offices up to 20 grams will vary from 10.85 to 11.45 euros. While for consignments accepted at business centers, used by the traffic police bodies. Including those of the integrated notification services, it will vary from 10.45 to 11.05 euros. The increase is also applied to the delivery rates of the Online Business Court Act. Thus, we go from 9.50 euros in June 2022 to 11.05 euros in 13 months, with an increase of 16.3%.

How much extra do you pay

But how much do increases affect the wallet of, for example, a fined motorist? The amount for items up to 20 grams accepted at post offices goes from 10.85 to 11.45 euros. While for consignments accepted in business centres, used by the traffic police bodies, the price rises from 10.45 to 11.05 euros. Taking into consideration a no-parking report, which provides for a fine of 42 eurosthere will be an increase of 11,05 euro only of postagewhich are added to the procedural expenses (they vary, depending on the police body that notifies it, from 3 to 20 euros). There overall expense could then touch i 70 euro. If, on the other hand, you are caught driving using cell phone (165 euros the fine) 190-195 euros will be paid, as well as circular in the opposite direction (167 euros the fine). This according to the accounts made by Asaps (Association of Supporters and Friends of the Traffic Police) which speaks of “stratospheric increase of 16.3%, which exceeds the inflation threshold”.

More price increases

Sending by regular mail, it reads on the Post Office website, within Italy (20 grams) it goes up to 1.25 euros from 1.20 euros, while for priority mail in Italy (100 grams) the cost of the stamp rises from 2.80 to 2.90 euros. As far as parcels are concerned, the rate for items weighing up to 3 kilos in standard format rises by 50 cents, from 9.40 to 9.90 euros. An ordinary parcel abroad sees tariffs go up for all destination countries. Zone 1, up to 1 kilo, (from 24 to 24.80 euros). But all items (registered mail, book folders, international postal priority, etc.) are subject to variations.

