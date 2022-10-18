Home Business Higher Opening for Wall Street in the wake of the quarterly, Goldman Sachs (+ 4%)
Business

by admin
Wall Street opens the session higher after the quarterly, above the expectations of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson. The S&P 500 index gains 2.2% to 3,760 points in the first few moments of trading, the Dow Jones marks a + 2% to 30,805 and the Nasdaq advances 2.73% to 11,360.

For J&J, total third quarter sales increased 1.9% to $ 23.79 billion, net income stood at $ 4.46 billion and earnings per share at $ 1.68

dollars.

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs beat estimates and posted third quarter earnings per share of $ 8.25, higher than Wall Street’s expectations of $ 7.75. However, it is important to point out that profits fell by 43% to $ 3.07 billion while revenues after expenses fell by 12% to $ 11.98 billion, beyond expectations which were for $ 11.42 billion. The investment bank also confirmed the reorganization of the company without disclosing details on the leadership of the various departments. The stock opened the session up 4% in the wake of the news.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell 0.6% to 3.9%. The dollar index also fell to 111.84.

