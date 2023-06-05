Higher parking fees are doing the climate a disservice

That being said, environmental aid with such half-thought-out proposals further contributes to the ideological divide that already divides urban and rural populations. The public will to contribute to climate protection will continue to decrease. Above all, those from the country would be hit harder by higher parking fees because they often do not have the option of taking the bus into the city – or this option is only possible with a great deal of time. In the end, the main beneficiaries are populist parties like that AfDwho oppose such measures.

Now you can say that there is also Park & ​​Ride. Certainly a nice option in good weather, but no fun, especially in rain and snow. And because it’s human nature to look for the more convenient route, higher fees would further impact inner-city retail, which is already battered by the Internet.