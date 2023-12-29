Higher prices in the restaurant: star restaurant boss calculates costs

Starting next week, prices will be increased in many restaurants. Getty Images

From January 1, 2024, VAT in the catering industry will be raised again to 19 percent. As a measure during the corona pandemic, it was reduced to seven percent in 2020.

The owner of the Berlin star restaurant “Nobelhart & Dirty”, Billy Wagner, addressed his guests in an Instagram video. In his statement he explains the upcoming price increase.

In addition to inflation, the main reasons for the price increase were the increase in VAT and the increase in the minimum wage. This development affects the majority of catering establishments.

Many people are happy to pay a little more for good food. Starting next year, however, reaching into your wallet could hurt a lot more for some people. It can be assumed that a large number of restaurants will raise their prices – and not too much. In addition to inflation, the main reason for this is the renewed increase in VAT in the catering industry. The owner of the Berlin star restaurant “Nobelhart & Dirty” now addressed his guests on Instagram. He expects additional costs of at least 188,000 euros for 2024. In his approximately five minute Instagram-Video the innkeeper explains, using concrete figures, how the announced price increases in his restaurant come about.

Read too

Restaurant critic reveals 7 things she would never order in a restaurant – and the one menu item that makes her leave a restaurant

The VAT will be raised again to 19 percent

With “Nobelhart & Dirty”, founded in 2015, Billy Wagner has created a real institution in Berlin-Kreuzberg in just a few years. The restaurant, currently with one Michelin star, is known for its regional and seasonal cuisine. Instead of lobster, baby kohlrabi is served here. Nevertheless, guests have to dig deep into their pockets for dinner. The restaurant also flirts with its high prices Website: “What are we really good at besides eating and drinking? Spend money”. In his current statement on Instagram, Wagner takes a more serious tone. Next year there will be higher prices, he announces. On the one hand, this is due to inflation and an increase in the minimum wage, but above all due to the renewed increase in VAT.

As a measure in the wake of the corona pandemic, VAT in the catering industry was temporarily reduced from 19 to seven percent for food in restaurants and cafés in 2020 – while it remained at 19 percent for drinks. The exemption was then extended several times due to the energy crisis, most recently until the end of 2023. The federal government put the annual costs at 3.4 billion euros.

Read too

Missing cars and unpaid loans: A suspected fraudster used this car leasing system to trick over 100 people nationwide

The tax cut will now be repealed in January 2024. In addition to numerous innkeepers, the… Hotel and catering association Dehoga a uniform tax on gastronomic meals at seven percent. “Thanks to the seven percent VAT, we have not yet been forced to pass on all additional costs to the guest,” explains Dehoga managing director Ingrid Hartges. However, that will change. Fewer guests, less sales and operational tasks are inevitable. The association fears that 12,000 businesses will go out of business.

According to Wagner, the temporary downgrade “really made a difference” in “Nobelhart & Dirty”. On average, the restaurant would have earned around 214 euros per guest in 2023 after deducting VAT. With a tax rate of 19 percent, the income would only be 200 euros.

“Even if 14 euros doesn’t seem like a lot, it adds up quickly,” says a statement that “Nobelhart & Dirty” sent by email at the request of Business Insider. “With an average of 908 guests per month, that amounts to 12,700 euros in additional taxes per month.” That would be 152,000 euros per year – and the restaurant would miss this income without price adjustments next year.

“>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The star restaurant “Nobelhart & Dirty” is under pressure

Transparency has always been a feature of “Nobelhart & Dirty”, the innkeeper continues in the video on Instagram. That’s why he wanted to show his guests “in a completely neutral way” the business calculation behind the price increase. First of all, of course, the twelve percent VAT would be taken into account, which you will have to pay more again from January. As Wagner says in the video, this applies to “everyone who does the dishes for you.” What he’s talking about: Eating away from home continues to be taxed less, which delivery services in particular benefit from. The VAT is generally seven percent for take-away food, in the supermarket and for delivery.

Read too

8 healthy meals to order when you’re too lazy to cook, according to a nutritionist

Another factor: the increase in the minimum wage. From January 1, 2024, this will be 12.41 euros. Although only interns and trainees are paid anyway, the level of the minimum wage also affects all other salary levels, says Wagner. The wage increases will result in around 36,000 euros in additional costs in 2024, the restaurant said in the statement to Business Insider.

Even without inflation, the additional costs next year would total at least 188,000 euros. “As a restaurateur, I don’t have many things I can adjust,” explains Billy Wagner. He also doesn’t want to compromise on staff or the quality of the food. Therefore, guests will have to expect higher prices in the star restaurant from next year.

This is how much the dishes will cost in the future

A dinner between Tuesday and Thursday, for which you previously paid 175 euros, will cost 195 euros from January. On Fridays and Saturdays the price increases from 200 to 225 euros. This means that the prices for the menu increase by eleven or twelve percent.

“Fat Schnitzel Wednesday” introduced in 2023 will continue next year. Last April, the schnitzel, which was originally intended for those on a tighter budget, was released, according to “Berliner Zeitung“It still cost 30 euros. From 2024, fans of the “Nobelhart & Dirty” schnitzel will have to pay 43 euros. That’s a price increase of 43 percent.

Read too

Generation Z suffers from “menu anxiety”: Some are afraid to order their own food in restaurants, a new survey shows

“That’s a lot of money,” admits Billy Wagner. But what is most important to them is that decisions and values ​​agree with one another. He hopes that the guests see it the same way, says Wagner at the end of the video.

Other restaurants are also increasing their prices

The steakhouse chain Blockhouse announced that it would not increase its prices immediately, but only on January 13th, and then only by seven percentage points. “We are only passing on the increase proportionately,” said a spokeswoman when asked by the German Press Agency (DPA). The pizza chain L’Osteria wants to increase prices in February and then scale them regionally based on purchasing power. Prices are not rising everywhere, said a spokeswoman: “In the more price-sensitive regions, we have decided to only increase prices minimally or not at all, depending on the court.” All other chains asked by the DPA in mid-December did not yet provide any specific information.

The numbers are based on the statements of the restaurant “Nobelhart & Dirty” and could not be independently verified by Business Insider.

joke/with material from dpa

Share this: Facebook

X

