Home » Higher prices, more margin and higher wages
Business

Higher prices, more margin and higher wages

by admin
Higher prices, more margin and higher wages

Rising prices, thicker margins and higher wages: all figures are pointing upwards at Swiss companies

The consulting firm Deloitte regularly interviews the chief financial officers of local companies. They are currently quite optimistic – and expect proper wage increases.

Prices are rising, but wages are likely to rise even more soon.

Image: Andrzej Rostek/Getty

The warm winter put the CFOs of Swiss companies in a mild mood. In any case, they are “much more optimistic” about economic development than they were six months ago. This is the result of the latest survey by the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte among 116 CFOs at Swiss companies. The fears that many CFOs had until recently about an impending energy shortage in the winter have not materialized, or at least not yet. And the worst inflationary scenarios have not materialized either.

See also  Gome re-energizes e-commerce with discount platform_ 东方富网

You may also like

Federal Reserve signals interest rate pause

Migrants, Cutro decree: the patch worse than the...

Trisa launches paper tooth cleaners

Government, ok to the “Fuortes standard”. Gdf, the...

The big profiteer of the e-ticket offensive

Acea, Fabrizio Palermo confirmed as CEO

The stock price plummeted!Another U.S. bank at risk...

Real estate: return of low interest rates?

Horror in Savona, 28-year-old shot in the head:...

Open to Meraviglia, Santanchè’s fury for the misspelled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy