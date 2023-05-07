Higher prices, more margin and higher wages

Rising prices, thicker margins and higher wages: all figures are pointing upwards at Swiss companies The consulting firm Deloitte regularly interviews the chief financial officers of local companies. They are currently quite optimistic – and expect proper wage increases.

Prices are rising, but wages are likely to rise even more soon. Image: Andrzej Rostek/Getty

The warm winter put the CFOs of Swiss companies in a mild mood. In any case, they are “much more optimistic” about economic development than they were six months ago. This is the result of the latest survey by the auditing and consulting firm Deloitte among 116 CFOs at Swiss companies. The fears that many CFOs had until recently about an impending energy shortage in the winter have not materialized, or at least not yet. And the worst inflationary scenarios have not materialized either.