Because of the turnaround in interest rates by the National Bank, the reference interest rate will also soon rise. For the first time in years, landlords will then have the opportunity to increase rents. But not all tenants are affected.

For months there has been talk that rents in Switzerland could rise significantly this year. Today there is the all-clear for the time being. The reference interest rate that is decisive for the amount of the rent remains unchanged at 1.25 percent. This means that landlords are not allowed to increase rents for the time being. But that could change as early as June.

Legend: Experts assume that the reference interest rate could rise this June.

Imago / Manuel Geisser



Why is the reference interest rate unchanged in March? The reference interest rate is based on the average bank interest rate for mortgages. These are currently becoming more expensive because the National Bank has raised interest rates several times to curb rising prices. The average interest rate is currently 1.33 percent – ​​i.e. still below the threshold for an increase in the reference interest rate. Accordingly, the turnaround in interest rates has not yet reached the tenants.

What happens if the reference interest rate increases? An increase in the reference interest rate by 0.25 percentage points gives landlords the opportunity to raise rents by three percent. If a rent is CHF 2,000, it could be increased by CHF 60. Experts assume that this will happen in June.

Do rents automatically increase if the reference interest rate increases? Landlords decide for themselves whether to pass on the increase in the reference interest rate to the tenants. In principle, the following applies: Anyone who has not passed on previous reductions in the reference interest rate to the tenants may not now demand a rent increase in the opposite case. If this happens anyway, tenants can contest the increase within 30 days with the conciliation authority of the residential district.

What is the impact of inflation on rents? In principle, landlords may pass on 40 percent of the general increase in prices to the tenants. The decisive factor here is the national index of consumer prices. For example, if the prices have risen by ten percent compared to the last rent fixing, landlords can increase the rent by four percent.

Event impact Additional costs for a rental of CHF 2000 Reference interest rate increases by 0.25 percentage points The rent can be increased by three percent CHF 60 Consumer prices rise by 10 percent 40 percent of the inflation may be passed on CHF 80

How much more will rents rise? A look at the development of the reference interest rate shows that changes only occur slowly. For example, the current reference interest rate of 1.25 percent has not changed for three years. Even before that, there was usually at most one adjustment to the reference interest rate per calendar year. This is due to the fact that the average interest rate for mortgages remains relatively stable even in the event of major changes in interest rates due to the long maturities. However, it is to be expected that there could be regular rent increases in the coming years – also because inflation will remain a factor of uncertainty for the foreseeable future.