Higher return potential with emerging market equities

When investing in emerging markets, not only is an active approach extremely important, but above all the broadest possible diversification across regional markets, asset classes and investment styles. After all, it turns out that as soon as emerging countries reach a higher level of economic development and per capita income rises, the weight of private consumption usually increases and the sources of economic uncertainty decrease. Over time, therefore, emerging markets should become more resilient to external shocks and show more stable growth, allowing investors to benefit from a falling risk premium.

