443 projects signed: highlights of the 9th Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference

The 9th Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference and the Forbes China Venture Capital Forum, also known as the “Investment Conference”, was held in Guangzhou on April 18. This year’s conference, with the theme of “Investing in Guangzhou is investing in the future”, attracted Fortune 500 companies, state-owned enterprises, leading enterprises in various industries, global unicorn companies from 19 countries and regions, as well as 47 representatives from foreign consulates in Guangzhou.

443 projects signed

A total of 443 projects were signed at this year’s investment conference, involving companies based in over ten countries and regions, such as the United States, France, and Germany. These projects cover emerging strategic industries such as advanced manufacturing, new-generation information technology, modern commerce, and new energy, among which 172 are manufacturing projects, accounting for about 40% of the total.

“Since 2015, Guangzhou has hosted the Guangzhou Annual Investment Conference for eight consecutive years, providing an important platform for high-level dialogues in terms of cooperation and development for elites from all walks of life, and providing strong support for promoting regional industrial transformation and upgrading and high-quality economic development,” said Peter Lam, chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.

Lam added that Hong Kong and Guangzhou have always been close partners. “In the fields of finance, shipping, trade logistics, innovation and technology, legal and mediation services, and other fields, Hong Kong can provide reliable, efficient, and high-quality professional services for Guangzhou and even the Greater Bay Area. By leveraging its advantages, Hong Kong can further promote Guangzhou’s industrial transformation and upgrading and high-quality economic development, and bring more cooperation opportunities for Hong Kong and Guangzhou.”

As a representative of investment in the Greater Bay Area, Yu Fang, President of Amway (China), shared their “Invest in Guangzhou” story at the investment conference. Yu Fang revealed that Amway will cooperate with Guangzhou Development Zone to build and operate the Amway R&D Center and the big health sharing platform, aiming to attract more high-end professionals, increase research and innovation capabilities, and carry out R&D cooperation among enterprises to translate research results into products.

The first group of global partners investing in Guangzhou

The first group of global partners investing in Guangzhou has been announced at the event. Well-known institutions and strategic consulting companies with extensive resources globally, such as BOCI, CICC Capital, and Accenture, were among the first group of partners to invest in Guangzhou. They will bring more global high-end resources and projects to Guangzhou and empower high-quality development across industries in Guangzhou.

Alvin Lau, Managing Director of Savills (Guangzhou), said that as the “millennium commercial capital” and a business-friendly city in the new era, Guangzhou has integrated itself into the national major development strategy, continuously optimized its investment environment, increased its efforts to attract investment and secure projects, demonstrating that Guangzhou has a strong foundation, vast potential for growth and expansion, and a dynamic economic engine that can facilitate rapid development and progress.

Germano Rollero, General Manager of Etihad Airways (Greater China), said, “The Middle East countries have a strong connection to Guangzhou, with many investors and businessmen coming to Guangzhou to do business. Guangzhou is a very important investment destination for us, and we launched a new air route last year to seize these opportunities.”

