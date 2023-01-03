Listen to the audio version of the article

In the end, the anticipations of the day before regarding the increases in motorway tolls were confirmed: the government has stemmed, with an ad hoc provision included in the Milleproroghe decree, a long series of requests for increases presented by the various concessionaires, blocking most of the tariff adjustments for another year. Not all, however: some increases, starting from midnight on 1 January 2023, were authorized by the decree signed by ministers Matteo Salvini (Infrastructure and Transport) and Giancarlo Giorgetti (Economy and Finance). It was since 2018, after the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa, that motorway tolls had not undergone any increase in Italy. Let’s see the rate adjustments approved by the government.

What happens on the Aspi network

Tolls on the stretches under the responsibility of Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi), which controls around 50% of the national toll network (3,000 km out of 6,000), have increased by 2% since Sunday 1 January; a further increase of 1.34% is expected from 1 July next, for an overall increase of 3.34 per cent for the year. Salvini points out: “There was a risk of a 5% increase, which was instead averted”. Aspi is one of the few concessionaires in Italy that has seen the economic-financial plan (Pef) approved, which envisages 21.5 billion in investments over ten years: 7 billion in maintenance and 14.5 billion in new works. Among the new works financed: the Gronda of Genoa (over 4 billion) and the Passante of Bologna (over 1.5 billion).

What happens on the Gavio network

Then there is the Gavio group, the second national operator behind Aspi, which had presented a request for an increase for all the sections under its responsibility. The government has authorized the following price increases: Autovia Padana Piacenza-Brescia +9.16%, including investments made on the basis of the Pef and already approved and taking into account the inflation rate scheduled for 2023; A4 Turin-Milan and A33 Asti-Cuneo motorways +4.30% equal to the inflation rate programmed by the government for 2023; External east ring road of Milan (Teem) +4.34% “but extension of discounts and rounding – explains a note from the company – help users of the external Milan ring road, reducing the increase to fractions of euro”.

What happens on the other routes

For the rest, all frozen, at least until 31 December 2023. The halt to increases on the A24/A25 Rome-L’Aquila Teramo motorways and the Torano-breaking latest news branch has been confirmed: the Ministry of Transport, moreover, is investigating for a possible reduction of tolls along these routes. There are no increases for companies with an update of the economic plan in progress, including: Brescia Verona Vicenza Padua motorway; Milan Serravalle; A15 Cisa motorway; Autostrada dei Fiori-Tronco A6; Frejus motorway tunnel; Tyrrhenian highway; Veneto motorway concessions (Cav). No increase for companies with expired concessions (among others: Autostrada del Brennero; Autostrada A12 Tronco Ligure Toscano; Autovie Venete). Finally, zero increases for the Brebemi (Brescia-Milan) and for the consortium of Sicilian motorways.