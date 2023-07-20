Highways and Transportation Authority Announces AutoExpreso Recharge System Updates

Title: AutoExpreso Recharge Options Temporarily Unavailable for System Updates

Subtitle: Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT) informs drivers of brief interruption and grace period

The Highways and Transportation Authority (ACT) has announced that the AutoExpreso recharge options will be temporarily unavailable from July 21st to 24th due to necessary system updates. The updates are essential to keep all components of the AutoExpreso system up to date.

ACT Executive Director, Edwin González Montalvo, stated that the works have been carefully planned in a structured manner to ensure minimal interruption for drivers. He also mentioned that new AutoExpreso fines will not be issued until further notice.

The system update process will commence on Friday, July 21st at 6:00 pm and recharge operations will resume on Monday, July 24th at 6:00 am.

During this period, drivers will not be able to recharge through the recharging lanes, the official AutoExpreso website (www.autoexpreso.com), the AutoExpreso Móvil application, or retail locations. Furthermore, the telephone box and customer service centers located at Metro Office Park (Guaynabo), Roberto Sánchez Villela Government Center (Minillas), and CESCO will not be operational on Saturday, July 22nd.

Once the system updates are complete, drivers will be able to resume normal transactions through the usual methods.

In consideration of any delays in account updates caused by transactions made between July 21st to 24th, drivers will be granted a grace period until Tuesday, August 8, 2023, to update their balances.

The ACT urges drivers to plan their recharges accordingly to minimize any inconvenience during this temporary interruption.