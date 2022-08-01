Listen to the audio version of the article

Il State Council entrusts to Anas management of the A24 Rome-L’Aquila-Teramo and A25 Torano-breaking latest news motorways. As was largely predictable from the outset, the legal battle over the concession of Street of the parks (Sdp), the company of the Abruzzo Toto group which for over twenty years managed the two motorway sections between Lazio and Abruzzo.

The legal battle

It all starts last July 7, when the Council of Ministers revokes the concession to Strada dei parks by decree law for breach of contract (in fact, we speak of revocation in damage). The government simultaneously entrusted the management of the two motorways to Anas, a company of the FS group.

Strada dei parks appealed to the TAR immediately, rejecting the accusations of “serious breaches”. Appeal accepted on July 12 by the Lazio TAR: revocation of the suspended concession and hearing on the merits set for 7 September 2022. Among the reasons, the danger of default of both Strada dei parks and the entire Toto group, with the prospect of dismissal of employees not absorbed by Anas and other companies affected even indirectly by the provision. Carlo Toto’s industrial group produces 8% of Abruzzo’s GDP.

Against appeal by the State Attorney, on behalf of the government. Second ordinance of the Tar on July 28: the suspension of the revocation confirmed, the concession of the A24-A25 motorways remains with the company Strada dei parks and the hearing on the merits set for 20 September.

On Monday 1 August the turnaround. The Council of State accepts the new appeal by the State Attorney against the order of the Lazio TAR of 28 July. The decree of the administrative judges of the second degree reforms the decision of the first degree, cancels the suspension of the revocation and entrusts the management of the A24-A25 to Anas, pending the hearing on the merits of next September 20.