Criticism of the warmonger: Hilti gives a damn about Russia The Liechtenstein construction equipment manufacturer loses tens of millions of francs in Russia and castigates the war against Ukraine. In the end, Hilti could completely abandon the Russian market.

Worker with a Hilti Nuron power cutter at a construction site Image: PD

Despite record sales of 6.35 billion francs, Hilti earned less in 2022 than in the previous peak year. Operating profit ended up at 731 million francs, 13.7 percent or 116 million lower than 2021. The operating margin melted from 14.2 to 11.5 percent of sales.