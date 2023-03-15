Listen to the audio version of the article

Vitriolic back and forth from Hines and Prelios, after the rumors – published this morning by Il Sole 24Ore – regarding the presentation of an offer worth around 100 million euros by a consortium led by Coima and Redo to take over the Milan sixth.

“In relation to what appeared in the press today – reads the joint note from the two companies – Hines and Prelios Sgr, who yesterday evening received a purchase offer, defined as a binding, from Coima and Redo, specify that the Milanosesto project it is not for sale. It is astonishing that an offer has been received, without any serious basis worthy of further study and without any possibility of finding a reply except in the firm refusal. Hines and Prelios Sgr qualify the offer received as absolutely inadmissible, indeed provocative. Hines and Prelios Sgr reserve the right to take any useful action to protect their economic and reputational interests”.

Coima (Italian group leader in real estate and already protagonist, among others, of the development of the Porta Nuova district in Milan) and Redo Sgr (a fund promoted by the Cariplo Foundation, participated by Cdp and already historically active in social housing) have, in fact , sent their offer to Hines on Tuesday for the acquisition of the shares of both Milanosesto and “Unione 0”.

Originally, there would be a rethinking of the entire project by Intesa Sanpaolo (the lead institution of the pool of lenders together with UniCredit, BancoBpm and Banca Ifis), for a masterplan with greater social traction, in which health, research, social housing and student residences should play a leading role.