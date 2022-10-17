On October 17th, Hinova, the official Weibo of China Post Communication Equipment Co., Ltd., announced today that it will hold the Hinova 10 series 5G new product launch conference at 19:08 on October 20th.

From the official pictures, the front of the Hi nova 10 is very similar to the Huawei nova 10 Pro, and even the wallpaper is the same. It can be regarded as the 5G version of the Huawei nova 10 series. According to the Hi nova series models released by China Post Communications in the past, it is not much different from the Huawei nova series, only in 5G network support and the back Logo.

According to the previous news from @kanshan’s uncle, the Hi nova 10 series will provide Hi nova 10 and Hi nova 10 Pro two models, both of which support 5G, the former supports 66W super fast charge, the latter supports 100W super fast charge Turbo, the new The machine will go on sale on the 29th.

Huawei nova 10 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch brilliant-color OLED ring screen, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, has a resolution of 2652*1200, a front-end binocular stereo vision imaging system, and the industry’s first front-end 60-megapixel lens. The Huawei nova 10 series are all equipped with the Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, and the starting prices of the two models are 2,699 yuan and 3,699 yuan respectively.