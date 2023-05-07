His great-grandson is a guest at the St. Gallen Symposium

19
“We shouldn’t put up with that”: Nelson Mandela’s great-grandson calls for protests against corrupt politicians in St.Gallen
200 young talents from over 60 countries are meeting this week at the St.Gallen Symposium, including Siyabulela Mandela, the great-grandson of Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela. He says: “My great-grandfather’s legacy is more important than ever.”
When Siyabulela Mandela speaks, he can hardly be stopped. The 28-year-old South African worries a lot about the state of the world. Almost for work. Mandela has a PhD in International Relations, works as a consultant on interstate conflict management and is often on the road.
