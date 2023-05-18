Hisense launches brand new U8 and ULED X TV products in South Africa

Qingdao, China (ots/PRNewswire) – Hisense, the consumer electronics brand, has announced the launch of its brand new ULED X and Hero U8 TV products in the South Africa region.

In 2022, Hisense TV was ranked #2 in global TV shipments, and in April this year, Hisense TV ranked first in the industry in the South African market.

Unveiled at this year’s CES, the Hisense 110-inch ULED X features advanced optical systems, exceptional image processing and industry-leading display technologies. The new U8 range of televisions also promises an enhanced viewing and listening experience for South African consumers across the country.

Hisense is also committed to investing locally by providing job training for local people at the South Africa Industrial Park. This enables them to get out of the slums and become skilled industrial workers. To date, Hisense has created more than 1,000 direct and more than 5,000 indirect jobs for the local population in South Africa.

Jerry Liu, vice president of Hisense International, said at the press conference in Johannesburg: “Since we entered the South African market 20 years ago, the company has grown steadily and expanded its presence across the country. By 2022, we will have brand awareness of 98% in this market and increased our brand value from 125 to 236. This is partly because we attach great importance to ESG.We pursue the development of green, healthy, energy-saving and environmentally friendly products and ensure that Hisense a caring company remains.”

He continued, “Hisense has a long history of community service in South Africa and continuous social engagement. The Hisense South Africa Industrial Park Project has been selected by the UNOSSC as a demonstration project for South-South cooperation. Organized in 2022 Hisense in cooperation with FIFA hosted the “Disappearing Pitch” charity event to raise awareness of global warming and provide practical help to the community. Our promise is to continue to promote the growth of generations to come, and with the power of science and technology to improve the quality of life for all.”

