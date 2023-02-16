Historic cars and motorcycles, telematics Crs news

“Within a few months the Crs (Certificate of historical significance) will be an electronic document that can also be easily used by the police. And this will put an end to problems and misunderstandings,” he said the president of ASI, the historic Italian Automotoclub, Alberto Scuto in the context of‘Asi Meeting 2023just organized at the Ogr, Officine Grandi Riparazioni in Turin in which the issues of the future of historic motoring were addressed.

A passion, that for vintage cars and motorcycles, which translates into a turnover, in Italy alone, of over 2.2 billion euros per year and which involves, for various reasons, thousands of people including owners, workshops, experts, fashion, events and related industries. But the most surprising fact is the popularity of cars over thirty years of age among Italians: 64 percent of respondents (in a recent survey) said he was interested in this world, this means that at least 30 million Italians they love yesteryear engines and the many events connected to them, starting with the 1000 Miglia.

Asi is not only for wealthy collectors

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Education Paolo Zangrillo according to which: “Vintage cars and motorbikes keep alive the memory of what has been and remain an element of great importance also for the future”. “This sector shows what the Italians have shown they can do – added the minister – thanks to them I look to the future with more confidence. We are a nation of people who have extraordinary skills, in the automotive world we have shown that we are references for the whole world, where there is always a great desire for Made in Italy and the desire to get to know our country and our excellence”.

The event also succeeded in clearing the concept that ASI is not an elite of wealthy collectors but a world of passion that takes care of protecting an enormous technical and cultural heritage. An association based on passion and volunteering that enhances the country by creating a system and establishing synergies that arise from the creation of memoranda of understanding and collaborations with various national and local bodies and institutions. “Asi – explained the president of the Federation Alberto Scuro – is the sharing of ideals, perspectives and training models. At all levels: from the general secretariat to committees and clubs”.

Memory to keep

And on the theme of roadblocks, he spoke at the round table “Yesterday’s cars on tomorrow’s roads”. the councilor for the environment of the Piedmont region Matteo Marnati who explained how “The institutions must become aware, as done in the Piedmont Region, that the motor heritage protected by ASI is essential for the enhancement of the tourist, historical and cultural segment of our territories. Basically that what Asi protects is cultural heritage and culture does not pollute but on the contrary it is a great economic driving force for the country. This is why it is important to allow these vehicles to remain alive by giving enthusiasts the opportunity to circulate them, thanks to specific exemptions, in the due manner”.

In terms of cultural heritage, the intervention of Ivan Drogo Englishwhich on 19 April will bring historic motoring – represented by Asi within the States General of Italian heritage – to the Ministry of Culture to present it as an identity asset of the country.

The international experience of Antonio Ghini he then made people rediscover the great value of “made in Italy”, underlining that “among the top ten automotive brands most present in the hundred most important collections in the world, five are Italian: Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lamborghini and Fiat”. “Memory – added Ghini – is a very influential element in the diffusion of certain types of vehicles: people seek what they dreamed of in their youth and this, with the passing of generations, will increasingly exclude older vehicles. Here too, the need to continue to disseminate motoring history returns in order to preserve its memory and give birth to new collecting desires”.

Focus on biofuels

One of the most dangerous pitfalls for tomorrow’s historic motoring is the car demonization and the growing tendency of politics to “limit the freedom of individual mobility”, he observed from his side observed Gianluca Pellegrini. “Until a few decades ago, the car was seen as a positive value. Between opposing ideological movements, push towards electrification, mortification of the dated vehicle fleet by the institutions, the car is disappearing from popular and youth culture”.

The technological transition is another factor to keep in mind when talking about the future for historic vehicles. The most frequent question is in fact about the real fuel availability to keep them running. The reassurance came from Roberto Valentini, with an insight into “efuels”, i synthetic fuels. “They are already a reality – confirmed Valentini – they are already in production and in use, the first to believe in them are the manufacturers themselves. It should also be remembered that, since their origins, heat engines have always managed to digest any fuel and in the case of efuels it will be even simpler because they are completely comparable to fuels of fossil origin”.

In the end, Sergio Remondino he closed the study by reiterating ithe fundamental role of publishing “nowadays in full transition between paper and digital”. “The web is an immense reality with extraordinary potential – said Remondino – but it is advisable to pay close attention to the review of news and the analysis of sources to avoid the creation and dissemination of false historians”.