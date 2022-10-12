Historic moment?China‘s auto export volume is second in the world, surpassing Germany and second only to Japan

As we all know, in the era of fuel vehicles, there is a saying in the domestic auto industry: “China‘s auto industry is hundreds of years behind developed countries in Europe and the United States.” Everyone understands the meaning behind this sentence, that is, the domestic auto industry is relatively poor.

In fact, in the era of fuel vehicles, everyone can see this situation. The popular domestic cars are basically German, American, Japanese, and Korean. As for domestic ones, although there are some, but Just occupy the low-end market.

However, with the advent of the new energy era, after electrification and intelligence have become the trend, domestically produced cars have really gained momentum.

According to data from the China Automobile Association, in August 2022, China‘s automobile exports reached 308,000 units, a year-on-year increase of 65%. This is also the first time in history that it exceeded 300,000 units.

Judging from the situation from January to August, China‘s auto export volume has jumped to the second place in the world, surpassing Germany and second only to Japan. It can be said to be a historic moment. I say more.

As for why China‘s auto exports are so good?The reason is of coursenew energy vehiclesExports are too strong. From January to August this year, the export volume of new energy vehicles increased by more than 90% year-on-year, contributing an important increment.

In terms of export destinations, the top ten countries in terms of export value are the United States, Mexico, Japan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, Germany, South Korea, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

Obviously, the former automobile powerhouses, such as the United States, Japan and other countries, have to import automobiles from China. Do you think this is a good thing?

According to 2021 data, the globalNew energy vehicle salesIt is 6.5 million vehicles, and China accounts for 50%. It is obvious that China‘s new energy vehicles have come to the forefront of the world and are the real leaders.

It is precisely because of the strong performance of new energy vehicles that China‘s automobile exports can become the second in the world, such asBYDIts footprints have spread across six continents, more than 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities.

There is also NIO, after entering Norway in 2021, it will be further stationed in Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark this year, hoping to take root in the European market.

Of course, although China‘s auto export volume ranks second in the world, we must face up to the fact that at present, in many countries and regions around the world, such as German, American, Japanese, and Korean, they build factories through localization. The joint venture method produces and sells locally, so these brands do not need to be exported and can also occupy most of the global market.

However, due to the low popularity of Chinese brands, there are not many local factories overseas, so they can only be sold to overseas markets through export.

Looking forward to the follow-up Chinese auto brands that can build factories overseas, or even have joint ventures with local companies, and occupy the global market through localized production and sales, that is the real rise.

Original title: A historic moment?China’s auto export volume is second in the world, surpassing Germany and second only to Japan