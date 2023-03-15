If necessary, the SNB will make liquidity available to the ailing Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse shares fell below the two franc mark for the first time during the day.

The price crash was triggered by a statement by the major shareholder Saudi National Bank that it would not invest any more money in the bank.

The mood on the financial markets has deteriorated significantly. At the center of the current sell-off are the shares of CS, which have collapsed by around a quarter and thus cause a real flight from bank shares.

In a veritable downward tumble, Credit Suisse shares at times fell by 31 percent to a new record low of CHF 1.55. CS shares closed at CHF 1,697 on Wednesday, down 24.24 percent on the previous day.

The crash took other bank stocks with it: The stocks of the Swiss industry leader UBS lost 8.5 percent.

SMI slips 1.6 percent

open box

Box zuklappen



Shortly after 2:45 p.m., the SMI slipped 1.55 percent to 10,550.61 points. He previously marked his daily and annual low at 10,460 points. The SLI, which includes the 30 most important stocks, fell by 2.37 percent to 1661.45 points and the broad SPI by 1.53 percent to 13,738.35 points. In the SLI, 23 losers face six winners, one title (SGS) is unchanged.

CS works out stabilization with authorities

According to a media report, the ailing big bank is to work with the Swiss authorities to examine ways of stabilizing the bank. The government representatives and the bank management had discussed options ranging from a public declaration of support to a possible liquidity protection, wrote the news agency “Bloomberg”, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spin-off of the Swiss entity or a merger with the larger competitor UBS are also under discussion, said the unnamed people. However, it is unclear whether such a step will actually be taken and if so, which one, they put it into perspective.

The planning of the scenario has been underway for a long time, it is said. But after shares fell to a new record low on Wednesday and the cost of hedging a default reached “crisis levels,” the urgency increased.

Europe-wide effects +++ France nervous

open box

Box zuklappen



Prices are also declining across Europe – both for the banks and for the markets as a whole. The German DAX, the British FTSE 100 and the French CAC40 all slump by at least 3 percent. The shares of the major French bank Société Générale are down almost 12 percent. French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has therefore called on the Swiss authorities to solve the problems of CS, whose situation is causing concern on the financial markets. «This topic falls within the remit of the Swiss authorities. It has to be settled by them,” the French Prime Minister told the Senate, explaining that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire “will be in contact with his Swiss counterpart in the next few hours.”

Bad news from Riyadh

The President of the Saudi SNB, Ammar Al Khudairy, had previously apparently poured fuel on the fire with his statements to Bloomberg TV.

He clearly ruled out that the Saudi bank would inject any further money into CS – partly for regulatory reasons that would arise if the stake were increased to 10 percent.

“A panic sale arose in the Credit Suisse stock, which unsettled market participants beyond the banks and triggered position reductions,” says a trader, summarizing the current movement in the sector. In this environment, investors are also parting with shares in other financial stocks.

“A toxic mixture that has now chased the last positively tuned stockbroker off the stock exchange,” comments trader Andreas Lipkow.

CS boss: “Our liquidity base is very strong”

open box

Box zuklappen



After the crash of the Credit Suisse shares, CEO Ulrich Korner expressed in a television interview on the situation of the big bank. «We are a strong bank. We are a global bank under Swiss regulation. Basically, we meet and exceed all regulatory requirements,” said Körner in an interview with the Asian broadcaster CNA. “Our capital and liquidity base is very, very strong.” The situation of CS is not comparable with that of Silicon Valley Bank. Also the CEO of Credit Suisse Switzerland, Andre Helfenstein, has been trying to reassure bank customers amid the CS stock price crash. Credit Suisse is still a “very well capitalized bank,” he emphasized in an interview with “Blick TV.” Of course, the bank isn’t happy with where the share price is, Helfenstein said. However, the share price has nothing to do with the security of customer deposits, he emphasized. The drop in the share price has to do with the fact that the bank stocks are under pressure because of the problems of US regional banks.

ECB surveys banks about Credit Suisse

According to insiders, the European Central Bank (ECB) has contacted banks it monitors about its exposure to Credit Suisse. There were corresponding contacts, said two people from the European supervisory environment of the Reuters news agency.

However, one of the people pointed out that these are problems specific to Credit Suisse and not systemic.

Legend: Dark clouds are currently moving over the big bank.

Keystone/Ralph Orlowski



The Wall Street Journal reported that ECB supervisors are looking at the financial links between Credit Suisse and euro-zone banks.