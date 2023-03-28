9
Historic turnaround in interest rates
economy and social affairs
Reactions to the interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve / COMMENT Choosing between plague and cholera: The ECB and interest rates / Federal Network Agency gearing up for gas shortages / INTERVIEW with Prof. Gabriel Felbermayr on the Ukraine war and the question of how global our economy still be? / LG Munich declares two Wirecard balance sheets void / Financial Market Authority BaFin with annual balance sheet
