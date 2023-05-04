Historical Museum Frankfurt: A destructive era began in Germany with inflation

Museen are actually sluggish. Especially those who devote themselves to history, they always looked backwards. And so the exhibition “Inflation 1923 – War, Money, Trauma”, which opened on Tuesday evening in the Historical Museum in Frankfurt, was also planned for 2019, said museum director Jan Gerchow. But luck would have it that it became highly topical. Because even today, inflation is again experienced by everyone on a daily basis.

Of course, the epoch of yesteryear and today are not comparable. In 1923, hyperinflation shattered the country completely, bringing it to the brink of collapse, economically, politically and territorially. It deprived millions of people of their savings and outclassed broad sections of the population.

The exhibition brings all of this closer to visitors in a vivid and vivid way. But it doesn’t stop with the end of hyperinflation, rather it continues, via the D-Mark to the euro and the present.

When you enter the exhibition space, the first thing you see is a black curve on a chart. This curve strives higher and higher, at some point leaves the frame of the graphic, leads beyond it in the form of a wooden stick and finally apparently breaks through the upper end of the room. Inflation is through the roof.

It is the first show ever on this subject, which is surprising. Because the events were unique – no other large, modern economic nation has ever experienced anything like it. But Frank Berger, curator of the exhibition, cites one possible reason for the museums’ reluctance to date: “It is a fundamental problem to clearly present a concept of the economy, which is inflation,” he says. But that’s exactly what he tried to do.

In the middle of the exhibition, visitors see the almost proverbial laundry basket full of money – filled with real banknotes of the time. Millions, billions and trillions are printed on them. But they are worth little or nothing, even as collectibles. Back then, such enormous quantities of paper were printed that even today, a hundred years later, countless copies are still stored in cupboards and cellars.

Next to it is a hotel bill, for example, on which sums of thousands and tens of thousands of marks have been added. Or an account book from Bankhaus Metzler from that time, whose columns were no longer wide enough for the insane amounts. Things that are intended to illustrate everyday life, the “sickening everyday hectic pace of that time”, as Frank Berger puts it.

The money was simply printed

At that time, five decades of security in which the Germans had lived ended, even during the First World War, most people in the German Empire had not noticed much of it, the battlefields were in France. But by 1919 at the latest, that was over.

Now they felt the consequences of the lost war, the financing of the war on credit, the burden of the reparations that the Allies were demanding. Slowly but steadily, money lost value, by 1920 most people’s savings were practically worth nothing – and yet that was just the beginning.

In 1923 inflation was approaching its peak. That was the time when prices increased in a frenzy, eventually doubling and tripling on a daily basis. The ultimate accelerator for this was the Ruhr War: France and Belgium occupied the Ruhr area in January 1923 in order to force Berlin to pay reparations.

The Reich government then called for a general strike on the Rhine and Ruhr and promised to continue paying people’s salaries – even though the coffers were completely empty. The money was simply printed.

The shattered economy and currency completely. In the fall, the situation was so desperate that looting and food riots broke out. And to the near collapse of the young republic: in Saxony, so-called proletarian hundreds rehearsed the uprising, in Munich Hitler marched on the Feldherrenhalle, in the Rhineland separatists wanted to proclaim their own state.

Own currency for the Rhineland?

They even wanted to circulate their own money there. The exhibition shows the first sketches of these banknotes – a small highlight, as they have never been seen before. The heads of Beethoven and Heine depicted on it, as well as the Cologne Cathedral, came within a hair’s breadth of becoming representatives of a new currency.

But in the end it was another, all-German currency that brought salvation: the Rentenmark. Chancellor Gustav Stresemann, who took office in August 1923, and his Minister of Finance, Hans Luther, played a decisive role in this.

Luther is often forgotten in historiography, but the exhibition pays tribute to him, including a film documenting how inflation was finally tamed.

However, those years were not all chaos and despair. “It was also an incredibly innovative time,” says Berger. The first sound film was shown in 1922, and in October 1923, when people were already paying with bills worth billions, radio broadcasting began in Germany.

Consequences extended far beyond 1923

New accents were also set in fashion, and art broke all conventions anyway. The exhibition also addresses all of this.

It was a crazy time, an exciting and creative, but of course at the same time destructive and ruinous era. And this had consequences far beyond 1923. The upper middle class in particular experienced a total collapse and blamed the young republic for it. This, together with the Great Depression at the end of the decade, laid the basis for the destruction of that republic.

That is why the Frankfurt exhibition does not end in 1923, but continues to span the arc from the renewed destruction of money by the Nazis, the introduction of the D-Mark in 1948 in West Germany and 1990 in the GDR to its replacement by the euro.

Why the D-Mark was so strong, why the currency guardians of the Bundesbank had almost cult status and why the Germans are still so afraid of inflation – all of this can only be understood if you know the time of hyperinflation.

And the presentation leaves no doubt that today’s central banks know how to prevent hyperinflation like 100 years ago. That’s what the Bundesbank stands for and that’s what the Eurosystem stands for, said Alexandra Hachmeister, Head of the Central Department for Economic Education at the Bundesbank, at the opening of the exhibition, which was financially supported by the central bank.

“Europe has learned from the experiences of 1923,” said Hachmeister. That is why the ECB reacted quickly to the rising inflation of the past few months, and there are already signs that the upward trend has broken. But she also warned: “The value of money has to be constantly reassessed.” The exhibition clearly shows why.

