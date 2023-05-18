History – Ceremony commemorates the first all-German parliament 175 years ago

The first session of an all-German parliament 175 years ago will be commemorated in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt am Main on Thursday. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier holds the speech on the anniversary of the National Assembly of 1848.

A ceremony in the Paulskirche in Frankfurt am Main on Thursday will commemorate the first session of an elected all-German parliament 175 years ago. Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will hold the speech on the anniversary of the German National Assembly of 1848 (11.00 a.m.). This is considered the cradle of democracy in Germany. A public festival will start parallel to the ceremony.

In the middle of the last century Germany was still fragmented into numerous kingdoms, principalities and small states. The National Assembly meeting in the Paulskirche wanted to create a democratic constitution and found a nation state. She drafted a constitution that never came into force due to the resistance of the ruling kings and princes. Germany only became a unified nation state in 1871.

