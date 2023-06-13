History of the Paradeplatz – where the executioner of Zurich once resided – News

The big bank Credit Suisse is history. It has been part of UBS since June 12. Its integration into the largest Swiss bank will also change the place that is emblematic of the Swiss financial center: the Paradeplatz in Zurich.

Only in the 19th century did it become a place for banks. Before that, he had many other faces.

“Säumarkt” outside the city

Legend: Architectural History Archive Zurich



Until the middle of the 17th century, Paradeplatz was outside Zurich’s city walls. Cattle were traded on it. It was called “Säumarkt”.

Place of the executioner of Zurich

Legend: The house where the executioner of Zurich once lived. 1897.

Architectural History Archive Zurich / Adolf Moser



The executioner of Zurich resided on the square until 1718. His house, called «Zum Schanzengatter», stood on the spot where the predecessor bank of UBS opened its building at the end of the 19th century.

However, the executioner was a thorn in the side of the neighbors and later had to go to work further outside the city.

The attractiveness increases

Legend: Frog Pit, around 1855.

Architectural History Archive Zurich



The square gained potential when the adjacent Fröschengraben was filled in. This former ditch is today’s Bahnhofstrasse. At its end, the main station opened in 1847.

The place becomes modern

Legend: Paradeplatz with Hotel Baur and Sprüngli. date unknown.

Architectural History Archive Zurich



A few years earlier, in 1838, the Austrian restaurateur Johannes Baur had built the city’s first upscale hotel: the Baur en Ville.

Confiserie Sprüngli also set up shop – actually hoping to attract passing customers to the new train station. The station was originally planned at Paradeplatz.

Transportation hub with horsepower

Legend: «Rösslitram», around 1890.

Architectural History Archive Zurich.



In 1882 Zurich got a tram, the «Rösslitram». The chariots are drawn by horses. The first two lines intersect at Paradeplatz, making it a central transfer point.

Parade ground without parades

Legend: The arsenal of weapons for the Swiss army was once housed in the Feldhof. Date of drawing unknown.

Architectural History Archive Zurich



The city wanted to rename the square, initially to “Neumarkt”. This name did not catch on, since such a place already existed. So they decided on «Paradeplatz». The current location of the Credit Suisse building was the army’s arsenal. There was also a barracks a few hundred meters away.

Irony of history: Weapons and barracks were relocated to other parts of the city. A parade never took place on the parade ground.

The credit institution is coming

Legend: Architectural History Archive Zurich



In 1856, Alfred Escher founded the Schweizer Kreditanstalt to finance railway construction. Initially, this is located in the “Tiefenhöfe”, behind today’s Confiserie Sprüngli.

From 1873 the monumental building was erected, which still characterizes the Paradeplatz today. Alfred Escher thought big: When he moved in, the bank only had 50 employees.

Second bank follows suit

Legend: The old building of the Bankverein. to the right is the Credit Suisse building, which is still in use today. Date of recording unknown.

Architectural History Archive Zurich / Adolf Moser



In 1897, the Swiss Bank Corporation, headquartered in Basel, expands to Zurich and later becomes UBS through the merger with the banking company. Where the striking UBS building stands today, the bank association first resided in a baroque building.

Incidentally, the UBS headquarters were never on Paradeplatz, but a few hundred meters away on Bahnhofstrasse.

Banking center with symbolic power

Legend: In 1993, the two banks were still called “Schweizerische Kreditanstalt” and “Schweizerischer Bankverein”.

Architectural History Archive Zurich / Peter Morf



In the 20th century, the Paradeplatz is the symbol for the Swiss banks. The buildings are the same as today. However, it has long been known that the UBS building is to be remodeled and the lower floor opened up for shops and restaurants.

On June 12, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti answered how things should continue after the takeover of Credit Suisse as follows: “To be honest, I’ve had other things on my mind in recent months than the future of the UBS and Credit Suisse buildings . We’ll deal with that.”