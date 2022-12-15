The key points The agreement

Zero emissions target

Hitachi Raila company of the Japanese Hitachi group present in Italy with plants in Tuscany, Campania and Calabria, takes a further step forward towards reduction of emissions climate-altering. Hitachi Rail and the A2a energy group have signed a 20-year agreement which provides for the construction of new photovoltaic systems for the production of renewable energy at Hitachi sites a Reggio Calabria, Naples and Pistoia. In Pistoia, for example, Hitachi produces the Frecciarossa trains for Trenitalia, while the trains for the subways around the world are manufactured in Reggio Calabria.

Specifically, the A2a group will install beyond 40 thousand solar panels over the next two years both on the land and on the roofs of the production plants, for a total surface area of ​​over 100,000 square metres. A2a will be responsible for supporting the initial investment and ordinary and extraordinary maintenance for the entire contractual term of 20 years, during which Hitachi Rail agrees to buy green energy produced at agreed prices.

The initiative provides for the construction by A2a of latest generation plants capable of producing around 19 GWh/year of energy, equal to 60% of the average annual requirement of the six Italian Hitachi Rail sites (31 GWh/year). The goal is to provide green energy for self-consumption to the production areas that will house the photovoltaic panels.

In addition to determining significant savings in terms of industrial costs for Hitachi Rail, the project will result in a substantial reduction in CO2 emissions for the benefit of the community and the country, quantifiable at approximately 7,000 tonnes of CO2 per year, equivalent to the creation of a 5-hectare forest with 42,000 new trees.

Hitachi Rail takes a further step towards the reduction of CO2 equivalent emissions, contributing to the achievement, globally, of the target set by Hitachi to achieve zero emissions of its main production sites by 2030 and carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, as announced at COP26.