The profits of the Swedish clothing giant H&M declined sharply, which recorded in the quarter ended 31 August, a result of 531 million crowns against 4.69 billion last year.

Revenue for the quarter, which was released on September 15, increased 3% to $ 57.45 billion. The Swedish company, which in addition to the homonymous brand also includes the Cos, Monky Weekday, & Other Stories brands, explained that it had recorded an extraordinary charge of 2.1 billion crowns linked to the stop of activities in Russia. “The third quarter was greatly affected by our decision to suspend sales and then to end our business in Russia. This decision has had a major impact on our turnover and our profitability and half explains the decline in profit compared to the third quarter of last year, ”said CEO Helena Helmersson. H&M has announced the launch of a cost reduction and profitability improvement program that should lead to savings of approximately SEK 2 billion.