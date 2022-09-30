Home Business H&M: sharp decline in earnings, heavy stop in Russia
Business

H&M: sharp decline in earnings, heavy stop in Russia

by admin

The profits of the Swedish clothing giant H&M declined sharply, which recorded in the quarter ended 31 August, a result of 531 million crowns against 4.69 billion last year.

Revenue for the quarter, which was released on September 15, increased 3% to $ 57.45 billion. The Swedish company, which in addition to the homonymous brand also includes the Cos, Monky Weekday, & Other Stories brands, explained that it had recorded an extraordinary charge of 2.1 billion crowns linked to the stop of activities in Russia. “The third quarter was greatly affected by our decision to suspend sales and then to end our business in Russia. This decision has had a major impact on our turnover and our profitability and half explains the decline in profit compared to the third quarter of last year, ”said CEO Helena Helmersson. H&M has announced the launch of a cost reduction and profitability improvement program that should lead to savings of approximately SEK 2 billion.

See also  National Bureau of Statistics: Manufacturing PMI in July was 49.0%, down 1.2 percentage points from the previous month - China Daily

You may also like

It is reported that the price of Tesla’s...

RMB/USD falls below 7.2, the main reason and...

Wall Street futures in sharp decline, BoE assists...

Meloni government and debt: ‘Italy risk weighs on...

We have (Russian) gas to sell. The explanation...

Summary of Chinese Financial Media Reports: Central Bank,...

US subsidies fuel down markets, Ftse Mib updates...

Nightmare on Italian bills: one in five families...

Mps: first shock that brings Giorgia Meloni and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy